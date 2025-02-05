Giraffe Learning organized a special educational reform event for students on Republic Day

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 5: On Republic Day, January 26, 2025, Giraffe Learning organized a special educational reform event for students to strengthen the commitment to education as an engine of change. The event, held on the day marking the ratification of the Constitution of India and celebrating the democratic values of the country, was a powerful reminder of the role of education in empowering individuals and shaping the future of India.

At the all-day event, attended by more than hundreds of students, Giraffe Learning used its unique teaching methodology powered by AI to shortlist what it considers the most likely questions for the upcoming boards. In fact, based on past years' data, Giraffe Learning is usually able to predict over 90% of the questions that finally appear in NEET, JEE MAIN, CET, and board examinations. Promoted by the famed educationist Thomas Abraham, who himself is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Giraffe Learning has some of the best teachers who are considered the premier mentors in their fields, whether it be physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology. In fact, based on their past success, Giraffe Learning is the official in-house training partner for some of India's most prestigious colleges, such as Mount Carmel, St. Joseph's, Jyoti Nivas, etc. The event showed an enthusiastic turnout. Besides the fabulous teaching and free lunch provided, the students came out of the hall looking rejuvenated, once again ready to take on the world. "I found the session fabulous, and based on what happened in today's session, I will be able to do way beyond my original expectations in the coming boards," says Suma Subramanyam, a student at Giraffe Learning from Ramamurthy Nagar Center.

"Nothing makes me happier than when an ex-student comes up to me and shares how I have inspired her to become a cardiac surgeon at St. John's Hospital," says, Susmita Ghosh, HoD of the Biology department, Giraffe Learning. Giraffe Learning has over 12 centers, where over a thousand students graduate every year. Many of their alumni have gone on to become well-placed doctors, engineers, architects, etcetera in some of the most prestigious firms, institutions and hospitals worldwide.

"I am a firm believer with Abraham Lincoln that each of us can find the 'better angels of ourselves'," says Kaleem-ulla-Sharif, HoD of the Mathematics department, Giraffe Learning. Giraffe Learning's special claim to fame is that, unlike other institutions run by alumni of IIT, it takes in not just board toppers, but even average and above-average students, and hones them to their highest potential.

Giraffe Learning's commitment to educational excellence was recently recognized when the learning center received the Business Excellence Award in Teaching Science and Mathematics. Just as Republic Day commemorates the ideals of justice, equality, and freedom, Giraffe Learning embodies these principles by offering every student, regardless of background, the opportunity to succeed. Whether students face financial hardship, academic challenges, or simply a lack of confidence, Giraffe Learning provides the necessary support to help them overcome their challenges.

For more information visit: https://www.Giraffe-learning.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)