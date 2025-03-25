Girl Effect launches '#SacchaPyaarKyaHaiYaar' Campaign with Hamza Syed and Prashasti Singh

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 25: Girl Effect India, the global non-profit working with and for girls and women, has launched Saccha Pyaar kya hai yaar - a groundbreaking digital campaign reshaping youth perspective on love, respect, consent and gender roles and expectations. Hosted on its youth-facing channel Chhaajaa, and rooted in audience insights from young people, #SacchaPyaarKyaHaiYaar highlights how young people navigate expectations, equality and gender roles in relationships in modern India.

The campaign aims to foster open, two-way conversations amongst boys and girls, challenging stereotypes and embracing healthier and more equitable relationship dynamics through a podcast, titled "Bol Bhai'. Bol Bhai's first episode features Hamza Syed, the Green Flag guy and Prashasti Singh, a well-known comedian who talks about modern love and relationships. Bol Bhai takes a bold step forward--exploring relationships through the lens of what women truly value and how men & women can be better partners. The digital campaign has reached 7.6M listeners and achieved 6.9M views and counting across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram since January 13, 2025.

Driving Change Through Engaging Content

The campaign has been generating quite a buzz on social media, with 200,000 + comments, shares, likes from young people across India. By blending entertainment with education, Saccha Pyaar aims to start a conversation amongst boys and girls on deeply ingrained gender stereotypes and promote healthier, more equal relationships.

A Movement for a 'Green Flag' Future

Kavita Ayyagari, Country Director, Girl Effect India, highlights, "Love, relationships, and gender roles can feel like a maze for young people today, with so many mixed messages coming their way. With #SacchaPyaarKyaHaiYaar, we're creating a space where they can talk with each other openly, challenge and figure out what a true partnership looks like. This campaign is all about nudging young women and men to build relationships based on trust, equality, and mutual respect--because true love should feel like a green flag, not a red one."

In today's world, where young people are navigating the complexities of love, relationships, and gender roles and trying to balance work and life together, it's important to be able to discuss expectations with each other. With #SacchaPyaarKyaHaiYaar, we're encouraging open conversations, where both women and men can challenge traditional roles and redefine what true love looks like. As women aspire for careers and financial freedom, it's essential that men share the load at home--because equality in the relationship means less pressure for both sides. Men, too, deserve to break free from the pressure of always being the provider and protector, so they can experience love without feeling confined by stereotypes. True love should be about partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, creating space for both individuals to thrive and grow together, that's the thought behind this campaign.

About Girl Effect

Girl Effect is an international non-profit that connects girls to the resources and support she needs to overcome barriers, see themselves differently and unleash their full potential. We believe that the most powerful force to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty is GIRLS. When you connect GIRLS to what they need, unleash the limits communities set for them, and change how girls see themselves- they change the world. That's the Girl Effect. Visit https://www.girleffect.org/ for more information.

