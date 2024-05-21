Glenmark and BeiGene Enter into an Agreement for Marketing and Distribution of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene, a global oncology company. Under this agreement, Glenmark will register and commercialize BeiGene's oncology medicines, Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.

Speaking on this partnership, Alok Malik, President and Business Head - India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, "We are excited about our partnership with BeiGene, signifying our commitment to advancing healthcare in India. The addition of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib to our oncology portfolio underscores our dedication to the cancer patients' community and our commitment to provide access to novel therapies across India"

" This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of enhancing healthcare access across Asia," said Adam Roach, Vice President, and Head of Asia-Pacific at BeiGene. " We take great pride in advancing mission-driven access, especially given the significant disease burden in India, where rising cancer rates require comprehensive healthcare solutions - a commitment we share with our partners at Glenmark," Roach said.

With a population exceeding 1.43 billion, India stands as the world's most populous country and the largest lower-middle-income nation.[1],[2] This partnership is timely, as many low-and middle-income countries, including India, are experiencing an increasing cancer burden. Recent statistics indicate that India has the third highest number of cancer cases worldwide, with predictions suggesting this could reach 2.08 million cases by 2040 - a 57.5 per cent increase from 2020.[3] Currently, cancer claims approximately 900,000 lives annually in India.[4]

While solid tumors remain the majority of cancers diagnosed, of particular concern is the burgeoning prevalence of blood cancer, ranking third highest globally, following only the US and China.[5] In India, a blood cancer diagnosis strikes every five minutes, claiming an estimated 70,000 lives each year.5 Amidst this grim reality, Glenmark envisions a future where affordable and effective therapies serve as a beacon of hope for those in need.

About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab is a uniquely designed humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody with high affinity and binding specificity against PD-1. It is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma (Fcg) receptors on macrophages, helping to aid the body's immune cells to detect and fight tumors.

About Zanubrutinib

Zanubrutinib is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, zanubrutinib has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) | (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R & D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2022; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2022. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted around 3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

