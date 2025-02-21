Global Education Leader Recognised: Trio Schools' Managing Director receives prestigious BW Education 40 Under 40 award for educational innovation in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Trio Schools' Managing Director, Naveen KM has been honoured with the prestigious BW Education 40 under 40 award, in association with Business World, for his contributions to the field of education. The award highlights India's growing prominence in international education. This recognition from Business World underscores the potential in India's $100+ billion education sector and rapidly evolving educational landscape.

The award was presented by Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NAAC and NETF, and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media Group. The award selection followed a comprehensive evaluation by a distinguished jury of education experts such as Dr. Annurag Batra, Lina Ashar, Prof. Punam Sahgal, Dr. Anup Singh, and Rupa Chakravarty.

The BW Education 40 under 40 Summit and Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi on 19 February 2025. The summit brought together key stakeholders, including venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and education technology professionals.

Naveen, who is an avid entrepreneur and edupreneur, serves as the Managing Director of award-winning international and Indian educational ventures. The schools prioritise inclusivity and safety, with a strong focus on student happiness and fostering healthy teacher-student relationships.

Under Naveen's leadership, Trio Schools has established a significant market presence through multiple successful ventures:

* Trio World Academy, an authorised IB World School, certified as an "Institution of Happiness" by QS-iGAUGE in association with ASSOCHAM.

* Trio World School, offering ICSE curriculum, preparing students for global opportunities while staying rooted in Indian cultural values.

* India4IAS, an institute that offers rigorous training for some of the most challenging Indian public service exams like UPSC and KPSC.

* Trio Educational Services, an organisation that aims to position India as a global leader in skilled human resources through comprehensive training programmes. In partnership with the Prime Minister's "Skill India" Programme, 2,500 youth have been trained, with plans to train over 10,000 in the next two years.

Trio Schools' model successfully combines international curricula with local market understanding, making premium education accessible to India's growing middle class. The organisation's growth trajectory aligns with India's expanding education market, which presents significant opportunities for international investment.

"I am grateful for this incredible honour from BW Education. Our vision is to make international education accessible in India while maintaining global standards," said Mr. Naveen. "We've developed a scalable model that makes IB and Cambridge curricula available to more Indian families, creating a bridge between international education standards and local market needs. This award belongs to the entire TRIO family for their dedication to reimagining education."

About Trio World Academy

Trio Schools is a group that runs award-winning schools in Bengaluru.

Trio World Academy (TWA) is an authorised IB World school, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Established in 2009, it has emerged as a premium international school. It has been recognised as an Institution of Happiness by QS-iGAUGE, the only institution in the state to be granted the honour.

It caters to the educational needs of a vibrant multicultural community, which comprises students from 22+ countries. The teachers of TWA, who come from all over the world, bring with them their unique combination of world knowledge, and expertise. TWA offers IB PYP, Cambridge Secondary 1, IGCSE and IB DP.

Trio World School (TWS) is an ICSE school in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Established in 2014, it has emerged as one of the premium ICSE schools in North Bengaluru. TWS prepares students for global opportunities while staying rooted in Indian cultural values.

The schools instil in their students the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service, preparing them to become the global leaders of the future. TRIO has been chosen "Best School Brand in India" by The Economic Times, New Delhi, in 2016 and has won numerous accolades on both national and international platforms.

