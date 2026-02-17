Global Impact Summit & Awards 2026 to Recognise 40 Leaders at Inaugural Edition in Bali, Indonesia

PNN

Bali [Indonesia], February 17: The Global Impact Summit & Awards (GISA) 2026 will take place on 24-25 February 2026 at Harper Kuta Bali, Indonesia. The inaugural edition brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, and social impact leaders from multiple countries for keynote addresses, panel discussions, closed-door networking, and a formal awards gala.

18 awardees to be felicitated on stage; 22 recognised virtually. Four keynote speakers confirmed.

The platform is curated by Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine and Unified Nations Council, produced by Mavilach Group, and managed on the ground by Monarch Fusion Concepts. Entrepreneurs' Diaries is an invite-only global business media platform with over 1.5 million verified subscribers comprising founders, CXOs, investors, and senior decision-makers worldwide.

The programme will be officially hosted by Preity Upala (Founder & CEO, The OMNIA Group) and Deepak Singh, who will anchor the Summit sessions and the Awards Gala Ceremony across both days.

"Every leader on that stage has been selected through editorial research and jury evaluation, not through a form submission. We built this platform around credibility, not scale -- and this inaugural edition sets the standard for everything that follows."

-- Sanjay Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine

18 LEADERS TO BE FELICITATED ON STAGE

The following leaders will receive on-stage recognition at the Global Impact Awards Gala Ceremony, selected through structured editorial review and jury evaluation:

Madhusudan Halder-- recognised for excellence in interior design and community-driven architectural practice (Founder, Ideal Eyes Interior | Kolkata, India)

Celeste T. Friedman-- recognised for transformational leadership across real estate, film, fashion, and coaching (Founder, Bontika International | USA)

Jethro Limson-- recognised for building an ethical international teacher recruitment model from 4 placements to over 100 (CEO, HireFox LLC | USA)

Tania Potter-- recognised for pioneering operational architecture that brings clarity and structure to scaling businesses (Founder & CEO, Virtual OPS | New York, USA)

Dr. Syed A. Kazmi, DMgt-- recognised for bridging academia and enterprise through data-driven digital marketing and AI governance (Co-Founder & CEO, 14K Business Solutions | Program Director, Manhattan University)

Julius Nzomo Mbaluto-- recognised for three decades of ethical journalism, broadcasting, and mentorship as a form of leadership (Author & Broadcaster | UK)

Priyanka Chaurasia-- recognised for enterprise-scale digital transformation at Oracle and entrepreneurial leadership in fashion (Oracle Senior Advisor & Founder, PCTheLabel | Texas, USA)

Mic Diaz-- recognised for multichannel media leadership and cultural storytelling; named among the 75 Most Influential Filipino-Americans (CEO, Mic Diaz Presents | Los Angeles, USA)

Felistus Banda-- recognised for building evidence-based mental health systems that centre dignity and community care (Mental Health Nurse, Researcher & Global Advocate | Preston, UK)

Dr. Nisha Sundaragopal, DMD, MS-- recognised for building parallel enterprises across dentistry, fashion, and technology (Founder, Smile Rangers Dental, Q Closet & Smart Sites Inc | Texas, USA)

Sanjoy Ghosh-- recognised for ethical financial advisory and corporate governance that restores trust in vulnerable businesses (Founder, 3 Sigma Corporate Advisory | India)

Marlou "MC" Colina-- recognised for three decades of global influence in medical aesthetics, education, and philanthropy across 20+ institutions on three continents

Dr. Rasimah Jar-- recognised for leadership in organisational consultancy, emotional intelligence, and human capital development across Asia (Founder & CEO, ACE PROWISE Consultancy | Singapore)

Dr. Sabira Arefin-- recognised for pioneering ethical AI governance and preventive healthcare systems (Founder, Global Health Alliance | CEO, IdMap.ai)

Susan Xiong-- recognised for redefining community-led leadership through shared power models for refugee and immigrant communities (Founder & CEO, A Hopeful Encounter | California, USA)

Chan Teck Ling (Eddie)-- recognised for turning 28 million annual resort visitors into environmental stewards through Bio Tourism (Resident Naturalist, Resorts World Awana | Malaysia)

Sarabjeet Kaur-- recognised for scaling cross-border investment and business ventures across five countries with structured governance (Co-Founder, STEMOX | CEO, Hamptons Investments INC | USA)

Preity Upala-- recognised for three decades of cross-cultural leadership, geopolitical advisory, and strategic influence across continents; also serving as Official Host of the Summit and Awards Gala (Founder & CEO, The OMNIA Group)

"What we are building in Bali is not a one-time event. It is the foundation of a recurring global platform where leaders are recognised for what they have actually built. The room will be small, intentionally. The visibility we provide through Entrepreneurs' Diaries will stay with every awardee permanently -- not just for one evening."

-- Ratnakar Mavilach, Asia Pacific Lead, Global Impact Awards | Group CEO, Mavilach Group

22 AWARDEES RECOGNISED VIRTUALLY

Additional awardees from around the world will participate and be recognised virtually, with their achievements documented and amplified through the same editorial and media framework. Virtual honourees include Akash M Dubey, Dr. Mansi S. Rai, Simona Smaidziunaite, May Goldi, Theresa L Pringle-Cole, Mikhail Zubkov, Stepan Arakelian, Petrova Ekaterina, Oleg Troshkov, Georgii Shashiashvili, Daniil Pakalov, and others.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Susan Xiong (Founder, A Hopeful Encounter | California) -- a nationally recognised leader in community-led empowerment, speaking on shared leadership and community trust.

Dr. Syed A. Kazmi, DMgt (CEO, 14K Business Solutions | Manhattan University) -- a practitioner-academic bringing a discipline-first framework to AI adoption, speaking on why clarity must come before automation.

Leslie Venetz (Founder, The Sales-Led GTM Agency | USA Today Bestselling Author) -- with nearly two decades of B2B experience and content viewed over 100 million times, reframing sales as a core leadership discipline.

Dr. Sabira Arefin (Founder, Global Health Alliance | CEO, IdMap.ai) -- an ethical AI advocate with credentials from Duke and Harvard, speaking on building AI systems that serve people before profits.

"GISA represents something our industry needs: a platform where visibility is earned, not purchased. Every editorial feature, every PR distribution is tied to a real story of leadership. That's not marketing -- that's documentation."

-- Swapnil Devre, Chief Marketing Officer, Mavilach Group

"The Global Impact Summit & Awards represents exactly the kind of platform the global leadership community needs -- one that values substance over spectacle and positions recognition as a responsibility, not a transaction. We are proud to see leaders from across regions and sectors come together under a framework built on editorial integrity and institutional trust."

-- Scott Longman, Global Council Head

Entrepreneurs' Diaries founder Olivia Mathers, who is unable to attend in person due to health reasons but will be present virtually, shared:

"Entrepreneurs' Diaries was built on a belief that the stories of real leaders deserve to be told with care and rigour. GISA is the natural extension of that belief. I am deeply proud of what our team has built and look forward to seeing every awardee receive the recognition they have earned."

-- Olivia Mathers, Founder, Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Global Impact Summit & Awards 2026 (Inaugural Edition)

Dates: 24-25 February 2026

Venue: Harper Kuta Bali, Indonesia

Format: Full-day Summit + Evening Awards Gala | In-person & Virtual

Curated by: Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine & Unified Nations Council

Produced by: Mavilach Group

Managed by: Monarch Fusion Concepts

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)