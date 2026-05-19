Global Industrial Giant INVT Doubles Down on India with New Technologies and Expanded Channel Ecosystem

VMPL

Goa [India], May 18: INVT, a global leader in industrial automation and energy solutions, successfully hosted the "INVT Strategy and New Product Launch 2026" in Goa on May 16 and 17, 2026. The two-day summit brought together more than 125 distributors, strategic partners, industry leaders, and media representatives from across India's industrial and energy ecosystem, marking one of the company's most significant gatherings in the country to date.

Held under the theme "Leading Smart Industry, Shaping Net-Zero Future," the summit served as a strategic platform for INVT to strengthen its channel partnerships, introduce its latest technology portfolio, and reaffirm its long-term commitment to India's industrial modernization and clean energy transition.

Addressing the gathering, Wang Jian, General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing at INVT, outlined the company's vision for the Indian market and its place in INVT's broader global expansion plans. "India stands at the forefront of industrial transformation, driven by rapid technological adoption and strong policy support for manufacturing and clean energy. At INVT, we see India not just as a key growth market but as a strategic partner in shaping the future of the smart industry and sustainable development. Through continuous innovation, localization, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we remain committed to supporting India's journey towards intelligent manufacturing and a greener future." Wang also elaborated on INVT's commitment to localization as a pillar of its India strategy, emphasizing that the company's approach goes beyond market presence to building a deeply embedded ecosystem of innovation, collaboration, and customer support.

The summit featured key insights from Mr. Zhang Zhi Jun, India Regional Director at INVT, alongside prominent industry voices including Anup Wadhwa, Head of the India Industrial Automation Association. Discussions spanned the growing adoption of integrated automation systems, digital manufacturing technologies, and the accelerating convergence of renewable energy with industrial operations under the Make in India initiative.

Partner sharing sessions and collaboration forums created space for distributors and strategic accounts to engage directly with INVT leadership on localized application requirements, evolving customer needs, and emerging market opportunities across India's industrial landscape.

New Products at the Intersection of Automation and Sustainability

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of INVT's latest product portfolio, designed to address the dual demands of industrial efficiency and energy sustainability. Key launches included permanent magnet synchronous motors, the GD290 Series High Performance Variable Frequency Drive, and the XD30-60KTR High-Voltage Three-Phase Energy Storage Inverter. These products are engineered for India's evolving industrial and clean energy environment and reflect INVT's continued investment in next-generation solutions for smart manufacturing, photovoltaic applications, and energy storage systems.

The summit concluded with a Welcome Gala and Award Ceremony that recognized outstanding partners and contributors for their market excellence and continued support of INVT's mission in India. The evening brought together stakeholders for networking and forward-looking conversations about the future of India's industrial and energy sectors.

With the successful conclusion of INVT Strategy and New Product Launch 2026, the company has reinforced its position as a committed partner in India's transformation toward smarter, more sustainable industry.

About INVT:

INVT is a global provider of industrial automation and energy solutions with a strong and growing presence in India. The company delivers innovative technologies across variable frequency drives, servo systems, PLCs, UPS systems, precision cooling, modular data centers, photovoltaic inverters, and energy storage systems, serving customers in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy. For more information, visit www.invt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)