Globalisation of Indian Law Firm attract international talents for expansion of Indian Industry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: In the times of Mergers and Acquisitions and FDI's, globalisation of Indian law firm attract international talents for the attraction of Indian industry.

Adv Karan Bhargava who studied in Michigan, USA returned to India last year. While having skilled FDI practice, he also brought extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of cross-border transactions and foreign investment regulations.

While practicing in Transactions and litigations, he came in touch with Indian Law firm Solicis Lex Advisory who had extensive practice and exposure with both domestic and international clients seeking to navigate the complex landscape of FDI ventures.

Being India's one of the finest law firms, they have been leading FDI consultants, Real Estate and Property Lawyers in India to advise on India Entry Strategy, FDI Structuring, FEMA/RBI Compliance, JVs, Mergers and acquisitions as well as high profile real estate transactions and Litigations.

Adv Karan, while meeting frequently with various lawyers and law firms in Mumbai, he got acquainted with the Indian Law firm having some of the best practices as many partners in Solicis have studied abroad including its Managing Partner Mr Ameet Mehta, who was a student of London Business School.

Upon frequent meetings between Adv Karan Bhargava with Adv Ameet Mehta, Karan decided to give up his own independent practice and has now joined Solicis Lex Advisory. The combined entity shall be operating from their newly state of art office at Nariman Point. The office of 'SOLICIS NARIMAN' was inaugurated on 31st March, 2025 at hands of Shri KK Tated, Retd Justice, Bombay High Court, Shri Kishore Rangnekar, Senior Director, Saraswat Bank and Senior Advocate in Mumbai Shri Vinod Sampat.

Recently Solicis Lex was also in news for acquiring Delhi based law firm in November 2024 and a Mumbai based Law firm in 2023. This is their third acquisition and merger to form a larger entity with three offices within Mumbai itself now, at Malad Mindspace, Juhu and Nariman Point.

For Further Information,

Email: ameet.mehta@solicislex.com; www.solicislex.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)