GM Unveils India's First Multi-Port Universal Travel Adaptor with Retractable Cable - G+ TravelEase Pro

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: GM, a pioneer in innovative electrical solutions in India, proudly announces the launch of the G+ TravelEase Pro -- the country's first multi-port international travel adaptor featuring an integrated retractable cable. Engineered for the modern, connected traveler, this all-in-one adapter redefines convenience and power on the go.

Designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the G+ TravelEase Pro combines a sleek, compact form factor with high-performance charging capabilities. At the heart of its innovation is a 75 mm built-in retractable cable, eliminating the need to carry multiple chargers or tangled wires. With 4 charging ports, including 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, a universal AC outlet, and 3 interchangeable plug types, the adaptor supports simultaneous charging for up to 7 devices.

What sets the TravelEase Pro apart is its advanced 70W GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, offering faster, cooler, and more efficient charging across a wide range of devices--from smartphones and tablets to laptops, smartwatches, cameras, and even small appliances.

The adaptor's intuitive slide-button mechanism allows users to effortlessly switch between plug configurations, ensuring seamless compatibility in over 150 countries. Whether on a business trip or a global adventure, the G+ TravelEase Pro is built to keep pace with today's hyper-mobile lifestyle.

"We're excited to introduce the G+ TravelEase Pro, a true game-changer for travelers," said Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD, GM. "At GM, we continue to fuse innovation with everyday needs, and this product exemplifies our commitment to creating smarter, more user-friendly solutions for consumers at home and abroad."

Safety is paramount, with features such as built-in surge protection, a child safety lock, and an LED power indicator providing added peace of mind--especially in unfamiliar or low-light environments.

The G+ TravelEase Pro is available now at an MRP of Rs6,299 and can be purchased on Amazon India, where customers can take advantage of exclusive launch discounts for a limited time.

With this launch, GM continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering premium, user-centric solutions designed for the evolving needs of today's global consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)