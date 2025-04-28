GNC India Launches Creatine + Electrolytes: A Revolutionary Hydration-Focused Performance Formula

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: GNC, a global leader in nutritional supplements, through Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited ("GNC India"), GNC's master franchisee in India has launched GNC Pro Performance GNC Creatine + Electrolytes, a next-generation performance supplement tailored to meet the real needs of today's active individuals. Engineered with a blend of micronized creatine and a comprehensive electrolyte complex, this breakthrough product is designed not just to amplify performance, but to also optimize hydration and recovery, helping you train longer, recover smarter, and move better.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member of Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., shared:

"In a world where athletes and fitness enthusiasts are constantly challenging their limits, hydration and recovery are no longer optional, they're essential. Our new Creatine + Electrolytes formula is for those who demand more from their supplements: more hydration, better absorption, and sustained energy. It's creatine, but smarter."

While 3g of creatine monohydrate supports explosive energy and strength during high-intensity workouts, this unique formulation goes a step beyond. GNC Creatine + Electrolytes supports hydration with a robust combination of five hydration-supporting ingredients:

* 118mg Sodium - Helps maintain fluid balance and enhances hydration

* 106mg Potassium - Supports muscle function and aids hydration

* 150mg Calcium - Fortifies bones and aids in muscle contraction

* 106mg Magnesium - Promotes energy production and muscle, heart, and nerve function

* Pink Himalayan Salt - A natural source of trace minerals essential for hydration and performance

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, added:

"Whether you're running, lifting, dancing, or sweating it out in any form, your body naturally loses vital electrolytes. Replenishing them is crucial, and that's where our product stands out. It's not just creatine, it's an intelligent blend that aids absorption, restores lost electrolytes, and fuels your body to perform at its best. With zero added sugar and a fully vegetarian formulation, it's clean, effective, and made for real-world routines."

Formulated for both elite athletes and everyday movers, GNC Creatine + Electrolytes aids absorption, is easy to mix, and available in four refreshing flavors, Unflavored, Lemon, Orange, and Cola.

Absorb more. Hydrate better. Perform longer. This is the evolution of creatine.

Product Highlights:

* Zero Added Sugar: No unnecessary calories

* 100% Vegetarian: Inclusive and adaptable to all lifestyles

* Micronized Creatine Monohydrate: Mixes easily

* Complete Electrolyte Complex: For better hydration, performance, and recovery

Available now on GNC India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Healthcare, Myntra, Hyugalife, and select offline stores across India.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Sharma, tanya.s@oneguardian.in, +91 99991 47699

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited, is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. Guardian Healthcare, with 60+ premium pharmacies across India, serves over 10 million customers. Offering 100% reliable health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products, Guardian Pharmacy prioritizes reliability, customer satisfaction, and trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)