Goa based company secures RBI authorization as a payment aggregator

Panjim (Goa) [India], June 27: Instifi, a homegrown fintech venture, has received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a licensed online payment aggregator. This positions the company as the only one in Goa to hold the authorization, marking a significant step forward for the state's digital economy. Co-founded by Goan entrepreneur Mohit Aggarwal, Instifi's achievement reflects a deep commitment to innovation, compliance and service excellence.

"Despite personal health challenges, this is a moment of immense pride for me and our team. It's not just a company milestone -- it's a victory for Goa," Mohit shared.

The leadership team at the company includes industry veterans: Prakash Ravindran - CEO and director, Anushree Chandra - CBO and director; Arbaaz Jamal - COO and director and Faisal Nomani - director.

About Instifi

Instifi offers a robust suite of digital payment solutions, including credit/debit card processing, UPI services, net banking, and virtual accounts. The platform is tailored to serve both urban businesses and underserved markets across India. Looking ahead, the company aims to become a hub for Goan tech talent, driving digital transformation and creating sustainable growth opportunities within the state.

