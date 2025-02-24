Gold Coast Films Shines Global Spotlight on Indian D2C Brands at New York Fashion Week

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Gold Coast Films, a premier content marketing agency specializing in branded content and influencer marketing, took Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to new heights by showcasing brands like Lino Perros and uppercase at the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The event featured exclusive runway shows where international models showcased the brands' products, and renowned Indian lifestyle influencers Pooja Mundhra (@thecozyvibe) and Mehak Ghai (@mehakkghaii) stole the spotlight as showstoppers.

The company's presence on the iconic Times Square Billboard marked a significant milestone, bringing unparalleled global visibility to Indian brands. This initiative aligns with Gold Coast Films' vision of bridging Indian brands with international audiences, reinforcing its mission to elevate India's most disruptive D2C brands on global platforms.

"New York Fashion Week was just the beginning for us. For the first time, we took Indian D2C brands to an international fashion stage, and the response has been incredible. But we're not stopping here. This is just the start," said Neeraj Mishra and Sunny Arora, Co-founders of Gold Coast Films.

"Our vision is to take Indian brands beyond borders, making them a global phenomenon. We're set to take over fashion weeks worldwide, ensuring Indian brands get the recognition they truly deserve," added Mr. Sunny Arora.

Gold Coast Films has established itself as a strategic partner for over 100+ Indian and international brands, including Mokobara, Skybags, American Tourister, EUME, Dot & Key, Jack & Jones, FILA, VeroModa, Snitch, JBL, NOISE, Corona Beer, and Metro to name a few. The company's expertise in crafting high-impact branded content and influencer-led campaigns, combined with strategic global partnerships, ensures seamless brand positioning across diverse markets.

"At uppercase, we believe in pushing boundaries--whether through sustainable innovation, bold design, or taking Indian craftsmanship to the global stage. Showcasing at New York Fashion Week was a milestone moment for us," said a representative from uppercase. "The support from Gold Coast Films was instrumental in bringing our story to an international audience in the most impactful way."

Celebrating its 25-year milestone, Team Lino Perros added, "We're proud to introduce our latest collection--a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and style at New York Fashion Week. Our team is motivated to showcase our collection on this platform every year."

Gold Coast Films is a content production company specializing in branded content, influencer marketing, and global brand positioning. The company curates high-impact international campaigns and experiential intellectual properties (IPs) such as the SCY Awards, helping brands elevate their presence in India and worldwide.

For more information, visit: Gold Coast Films Instagram.

