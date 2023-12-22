Gonukkad Celebrates Remarkable Success with 400 per cent growth for its merchants; All set to revolutionize the digital landscape for businesses

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 22: Gonukkad, the pioneering initiative dedicated to empowering business owners to establish and nurture their online presence, proudly announces an extraordinary achievement in its first year of supporting small and medium-sized businesses. The brand has experienced an unprecedented 400 per cent growth year-on-year for its merchants (mostly retailers), solidifying its position as a trailblazer in digital consulting for retailers and smaller enterprises.

Launched with a vision to revolutionize the digital landscape for businesses, Gonukkad has rapidly emerged as the world's premier Consulting Organization dedicated to empowering smaller ventures. Through innovative strategies and comprehensive support, Gonukkad has built lasting digital legacies for its clients, enabling them to thrive in an ever-evolving online market.

Commenting on this milestone, Product Counsel of Gonukkad, highlighted the brand's commitment to assisting businesses at every step of their digital journey. "Gonukkad is an initiative that supports business owners with creating, growing, and maintaining their online presence. We are the world's 1st Consulting Organization for retailers and smaller enterprises, ensuring we can build them a lasting Digital Legacy.

The exponential growth achieved by retailers/businesses that were supported by www.gonukkad.com underscores the significance of its tailored approach and unwavering dedication to client success. Gonukkad has proven instrumental in propelling businesses toward sustained digital prosperity by providing specialized guidance, cutting-edge strategies, and personalized solutions.

As Gonukkad celebrates this remarkable milestone, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering more businesses, fostering innovation, and shaping a future where every enterprise can thrive digitally.

Over 100,000 application downloads in 1 year is a massive milestone, businesses from all categories like Food & Beverage, Hotels, B2B, AC dealers, retail segments, apparel and many more are benefiting from the consulting services provided by www.gonukkd.com

Gonukkad offerings come with annual consulting plans and most businesses have experienced 800 per cent Growth in a period of 6 months.

The Product Counsel of Gonukkad mentioned the extraordinary efforts that their team takes for the first 6 months in creating and enhancing the Digital footprint of their clients. Once accomplished, it puts them on a rapid growth trajectory!

New features are on the road map in 2024, which will be provided at no extra charge to existing businesses, along with major launches in the US and Australian markets.

Gonukkad.com supports retail businesses across the globe to gain better visibility on search engines, and ecommerce platforms and hence get improved business opportunities. At a fraction of the cost, businesses get everything they need to maintain a Digital portfolio, including a professionally maintained website.

Gonukkad is a pioneering initiative dedicated to supporting business owners in creating, growing, and maintaining their online presence. As the world's premier Consulting Organization for retailers and smaller enterprises, Gonukkad specializes in building lasting digital legacies through innovative strategies and comprehensive support.

For more information, please visit www.gonukkad.com or email at partner.support@gonukkad.com / connect@gonukkad.com. You can follow for updates on https://www.instagram.com/gonukkadcom

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)