Government of Uttar Pradesh honors Colgate for reaching 60 lakh students with Oral Health Education through Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has recognized Colgate India for its significant contributions to Oral Health awareness through its flagship program, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). The esteemed felicitation was presented by the Honorable Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel, at the CSR Conclave held at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya. Colgate further commits to training Anganwadi workers in Ayodhya to expand impact.

The recognition celebrates a major milestone - As of August 2025, the BSBF program has provided oral health education to over 60 lakh students across 39 districts and over 16,000 schools in Uttar Pradesh. This underscores Colgate's unwavering commitment to the government's vision of fostering healthier communities.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging our commitment to driving oral health education in the state," said Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - Communications & ESG, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. This reinforces our belief that simple habits built at an early age can significantly contribute to a healthier nation. We are inspired to continue working hand-in-hand with schools, communities, dentists and the government to reach over 2 crore children across the state of Uttar Pradesh, and create a lasting impact, as we firmly believe every child deserves a healthy, confident smile."

Building on this success, Colgate has also committed toengaging with Anganwadi workers across 2,300 centres in Ayodhya to provide comprehensive training and capacity building on oral health education, which will impact 2.4 lakh children, additionally Colgate is also presenting academic books to 5000 students in the district

As the Colgate BSBF® program continues to expand and strengthen, Colgate invites everyone to join this vital movement towards a healthier, brighter India, starting with the simple yet powerful habit of brushing twice a day.

