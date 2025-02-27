Grand Success Of UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025: Honoring Real Estate Leaders, Investors & Entrepreneurs

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 27: The UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025 illuminated the grandeur of Shangri-La Dubai, bringing together the most influential leaders in real estate, investment, banking, entrepreneurship and e-commerce.

For over 13 years, the MasterMind Awards has stood as the pinnacle of recognition for pioneers driving global transformation. Founded by Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr. Navana Kundu, this year's edition honored industry-changing leaders shaping the future of business.

Entrepreneurial Excellence & Industry Recognition

A strategic partnership with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) this landmark event became a catalyst for groundbreaking innovation and entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE. It reaffirmed a powerful commitment to shaping the future of business and paving the way for visionary entrepreneurs. Mr. Ahmed Aldhaheri, EEA non-executive board member, and Mr. Abdulmajeed Almarzooqi, EEA executive board member and treasurer were presented Honorary Awards for their exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to the business ecosystem. This collaboration sets the stage for future game-changing partnerships, fuelling the next era of entrepreneurial success.

The evening was an immersive experience of high-impact networking and thought-provoking insights. Attendees explored collaborations, and connected with influential investors, real estate magnates, and financial leaders.

Power-Packed Keynote Lineup

A stellar lineup of global thought leaders and industry pioneers commanded the stage with bold insights, revolutionary strategies, and cutting-edge perspectives. Their keynotes shattered conventional thinking, igniting inspiration, innovation, and unstoppable momentum among the audience.

Keynote Speaker Awardee included: Esam Al Khoori | Frank Beckmann | Prof. Philippe Gerwill | Andreas Feil | Prof. Dr. Ernesto Delgado Cidranes | Dr. Nahla Kazim | Dr. Mohamed Yousef Almadfaei | Dmitry Krasnogor | Dr. Navana Kundu, Msc.D | Azhaan Hashim

Honoring Industry Leaders

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of exceptional achievers, whose contributions and leadership have set new industry benchmarks. Among the celebrated honorees were:

Ragheed Barnieh - R.B. Invest Holding | Amb. Udaya Indrarathna | Samir Jezzini - SupremeFX | Bea Bagac - GoMommy | Tatiana Alekseeva - Fam Properties I Rishi Kishor Gupta | Joy Abouelsoud | Fawaz Mohammed Ali - Wings Craft Furniture| Salman Bin Ali - CBA Real Estate | Emil Bedretdinov - Papa Dubai I Amit Arora | Ayoub Omar - 7 States Real Estate | Ravi Shankar - Efficient Air Conditioning Industries | Salman Sorathia - Maxima Group| Eloisa Oximina - Shelberg I Sameer Khan - Team Sam | Sanghmitra Singh - Yog Mitra| Dr. Rashida Juzar Ali - Le Dente Dental Clinic| Dr. Summia Naz - Al Asl Therapy| Prasanth Ammal Kaideri

Their unparalleled vision, resilience, and dedication to industry transformation were at the heart of the evening's celebration.

Celebrity Emcee Joe Mohan captivated the audience, while Gemma's spectacular live performance made the night truly unforgettable.

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

The next edition of the MasterMind Awards was officially announced for June 21, 2025. This highly anticipated event will honor Business & Corporate Leaders, Coaching Leaders, and Authors recognizing and celebrating global impact-makers.

For sponsorship and nomination call +971 56 506 4886

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)