Greater Whitefield: The New Growth Engine of East Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: East Bengaluru is entering a new phase of growth, with Greater Whitefield emerging as one of the city's most promising real estate corridors. Extending beyond Whitefield towards Budigere Cross and Old Madras Road, the region is benefiting from a powerful combination of infrastructure investments, employment expansion, and residential development.

Connectivity remains a key growth driver. Major infrastructure projects including the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), Peripheral Ring Road, and the expanding Metro network are significantly enhancing accessibility across East Bengaluru. These upgrades are expected to strengthen links between residential communities, business districts, industrial clusters, and the airport, further improving the region's long-term growth prospects.

The corridor is also supported by strong economic fundamentals. Established employment hubs such as ITPL and the broader Whitefield technology ecosystem continue to attract a large professional workforce, while emerging commercial and industrial developments are creating additional demand for quality housing. As central micro-markets become increasingly dense and expensive, homebuyers are looking toward larger, better-planned communities that offer both lifestyle benefits and long-term appreciation potential.

At the forefront of this transformation stands SOBHA OneWorld, a 48-acre integrated mega community designed around the principles of large-scale, holistic urban living. With nearly 80% of the development dedicated to open spaces and landscaped environments, the township features a series of themed lifestyle zones including Temperate Enclave, Mediterranean Serenity, Tropical Zen, Continental Grounds, and the World Stadium - anchored by a 90-metre-diameter football field and a dedicated cricket ground. These distinct zones have been thoughtfully planned to offer residents a diverse mix of recreation, wellness, sports, and community experiences. At the heart of the development is One Club, an approximately 1,20,000 sq. ft. three-tiered clubhouse offering wellness, recreation, co-working, dining, and social spaces, while One Emporium, a 65,000 sq. ft. boulevard-facing retail destination, brings curated shopping and dining experiences within easy reach. Together, these elements create a self-sustained ecosystem that reflects the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers seeking far more than just a residential address.

The first residential offering within the township, One Residences, comprises 3,484 thoughtfully designed homes across 14 towers rising up to 46 floors. Offering 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences ranging from 1,063 to 2,415 sq. ft., the project has been planned to balance urban density with openness, comfort, and liveability. The scale of the development, combined with SOBHA's emphasis on quality, planning, and community-centric design, positions it as one of the most significant residential launches in East Bengaluru.

Ahead of its grand launch in mid-June, SOBHA OneWorld has already generated significant interest from discerning homebuyers. With infrastructure projects gaining momentum, employment hubs continuing to expand, and a landmark township entering the market, Greater Whitefield is well-positioned for sustained growth. For homebuyers and investors alike, the opportunity to participate in the region's next chapter has rarely looked more compelling.

RERA Number - PRM/KA/RERA/1250/304/PR/080526/008634 - 008635 - 008636 - 008637 - 008638 - 008639

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