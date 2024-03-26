Greenhitech Ventures Ltd gets in-principal listing approval from BSE SME

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Greenhitech Ventures Limited trades various petroleum-based products tailored to diverse industry needs, including biofuels, bitumen, and furnace oils. The company actively engages in the operation and maintenance of ethanol manufacturing in government-owned distilleries.

Driven by experience in agriculture and a commitment to innovation, Greenhitech Ventures Limited positions biofuels as a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The company, well-recognised in the Purvanchal belt of Uttar Pradesh, India, emphasises "Effective, Efficient, and Economical" principles in all its services and supplies. With a focus on staying current with evolving technologies and market trends, Greenhitech Ventures Limited provides comprehensive business solutions to consumers of fuels and alternative materials across India.

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd IPO Objectives

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the issuance to the following purposes:

1. To meet working capital requirement

2. General corporate purpose.

3. To meet the issue expenses.

The lead manager of the issue is BeeLine Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar of the issue is Sky Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

