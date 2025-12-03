Greysell continues its golden run in BFSI brand communication!

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: In a defining moment for the BFSI category, Greysell has once again been honoured with the Gold Award, this time for 'Best Product Launch Campaign' at the afaqs! BankFin 360 Awards 2025, for its creative and strategic work on the ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card launch. This repeat win reinforces our growing dominance in BFSI branding and product launches, and also reflects the consistency and impact that define our work.

Making Waves in BFSI By Delivering Trust

In today's dynamic financial-services landscape, just launching a product is not enough. What matters is the resonance -- clarity, trust and relevance. The ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card launch struck that chord. Securing Gold in the BankFin 360 awards is proof that when ambition, creativity and partnership align, results always follow.

Our Strategic Approach to the ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card Launch

The launch was conceptualized with a simple truth: when students travel abroad, their focus should be on learning and living, not struggling to manage money. That insight shaped every step of our strategy.

Using the vast experience and refined expertise gained as a branding and advertising agency, we positioned the ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card as a financial companion for overseas education and highlighted practical advantages like multiple currency options, easy reloads and enhanced security. We engaged both students and parents by addressing financial concerns and emotional reassurance equally. From launch kits to targeted communication, every touchpoint helped make the card trusted. The result was a nationwide response that turned a brief into a successful product launch.

Our Viewpoint

"This award reflects a journey of trust, exploration and mutual belief," said Sushil Banka, Founder and Director of Greysell. "It reminds us that we're building brands, relationships and a legacy. We're grateful to ICICI Bank for trusting us, and we stay committed to delivering uncommon creativity with purpose."

Why Greysell Remains the Agency of Choice for BFSI Brands

For 25+ years, Greysell has combined strategic insight, creative rigour and executional excellence to deliver campaigns that matter. Our success with the Student Sapphiro Forex Card launch re-affirms that in the BFSI category, what counts is not just visibility, but also trust, clarity and sustained impact.

Official Company Details

Company Name: Greysell Marketing Promotions Pvt. Ltd.

Registered Address: A-707, Kanakia Wall Street, Chakala, Near Western Express Highway Metro, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

Official Website: www.greysell.in

Official Email: info@greysell.in

About Greysell

Greysell is a leading branding and advertising agency headquartered in Mumbai. We are known for shaping powerful brand journeys across the BFSI, Agri and FMCG sectors. For over 25 years, we have built our reputation on uncommon sense, strategic insight and an unshakeable curiosity for how people think, behave and connect with brands.

With a deep understanding of markets and an instinct for ideas that perform, we have consistently helped brands experience steadfast growth through campaigns, communication and marketing that leave a lasting impact. And we continue to strengthen our legacy by partnering with brands that seek transformative solutions such as delivering strategy, storytelling and digital marksmanship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)