greytHR Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: greytHR, a leading full-suite HRMS provider offering comprehensive 'hire-to-retire' people and payroll solutions, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®. -- a globally recognized benchmark for workplace excellence. This certification highlights greytHR's commitment to building a trusted and high-performing workplace.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on employee feedback and reflects the leadership behaviors that contribute to market-leading revenue, increased innovation, and exceptional employee retention. This recognition marks a significant milestone in greytHR's journey to foster a culture of collaboration, growth, and purpose, where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

In the Great Place to Work® survey, 89% of greytHR employees consider the company a great place to work, achieving an impressive overall score of 83% across all survey aspects. This strong performance underscores the positive and supportive work environment at greytHR.

"At greytHR, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Being certified as a Great Place to Work® validates our sustained efforts in nurturing an environment where every team member is encouraged to learn, grow, and make an impact. Our focus on continuous improvement, delivering excellence, and creating value for our customers is what powers our progress," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR.

Central to greytHR's success are its deeply rooted core values:

* Improve Every Day: A culture that inspires continuous learning and innovation.

* Deliver Excellence: Setting high standards and consistently exceeding them.

* Focus on Impact: Prioritizing meaningful outcomes for customers and communities.

* Drive Customer Success: Creating value through every interaction.

* Nurture Trust and Collaboration: Building a workplace where teamwork and transparency are second nature.

"Our values are not just words--they are the foundation of who we are," said Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR. "This certification is a proud moment for all of us. It's a validation of the people-centric culture we have built together, and it strengthens our resolve to keep raising the bar."

This recognition affirms greytHR's belief: when people come first, excellence follows.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 30,000 clients, managing 3 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

