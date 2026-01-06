Grojet Puts Kirana Stores Back at the Heart of India's Retail Future

PRNewswire

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: As the '10-minute delivery' wars escalate and quick-commerce platforms burn through capital to achieve scale, a more sustainable revolution is quietly taking root in Mangalore. Grojet, a retail enablement platform, has launched a mission to rescue India's traditional kirana stores from the brink of obsolescence, turning them into high-tech hubs of profitability.

The stakes are high. While Q-commerce dominates headlines, the reality on the ground is stark: over one lakh neighbourhood shops have shuttered in recent years, unable to compete with investor-funded pricing and mounting operational pressures.

Grojet is flipping the script. Instead of building 'dark stores' that compete with local merchants, Grojet provides the digital backbone for kiranas to fight back.

The Proof of Concept: Grojet Express

A Proven Success in Mangalore: While others are still testing models, Grojet Express is already a thriving reality. Currently successfully operational across Mangalore, Grojet Express has become the go-to solution for day-to-day necessities, proving that local neighborhood stores can outperform giant 'dark stores' when given the right digital tools. It has successfully bridged the gap between traditional trust and modern convenience.

"Speed alone cannot define success," says Royden Stevo Rodrigues, Managing Director of Grojet. "Retail growth must be profitable for everyone--store owners, delivery partners, and consumers. If it isn't profitable, it isn't growth; it's just a controlled loss. We aren't here to replace the kirana; we are here to make them unbeatable."

Empowering the Backbone, Not Replacing It

Grojet's model focuses on Retail Enablement rather than retail disruption. While Q-commerce platforms often operate at a loss per order, Grojet strengthens the unit economics of the individual store owner. The platform provides local retailers with:

- Digital Discovery: Bringing the local shop to the customer's smartphone.

- Smart Inventory: Using data to prevent stock-outs and reduce waste.

- Margin Protection: Helping stores compete through efficiency rather than unsustainable price-cutting.

- Hyper-Local Logistics: Maintaining the community trust that 'dark stores' lack.

A Sustainable Vision for India

The Indian retail landscape is at a crossroads. The industry is beginning to question the long-term viability of ultra-fast deliveries funded by venture capital. Grojet's approach suggests that the future isn't about choosing between technology and tradition--it's about merging them.

"Convenience is important, but sustainability matters more," Royden added. "The future of Indian retail lies in combining technology with trust, and speed with sensibility."

By digitizing the local ecosystem, Grojet ensures that wealth stays within the community, supporting local livelihoods while giving modern consumers the digital experience they demand.

An initiative of Daffodils Enterprises, Grojet is a community-driven retail platform designed to digitize the neighborhood shopping experience. Through its successful Grojet Express service, it connects consumers with trusted local merchants for daily essentials. By using real-time technology, Grojet streamlines fulfillment and empowers small businesses to thrive in a digital-first economy.

