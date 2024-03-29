GSF Trendsetters in Transboundary Education in a World of Global Workspaces: Dr Jaishankar

NewsVoir

Singapore, March 29: India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said he supported the idea of transboundary Education in view of the changing realities of global workspaces, and extolled the Global Schools Foundation as trendsetters in new-age education, during a 3-hour interaction with the Indian diaspora in Singapore earlier this week.

"I am impressed by the contribution (GSF) is making. What you have done already, has in many ways set a trend (in education)," Dr. Jaishankar said about GSF in response to a question on the role education can play for the advancement of children globally. Addressing an audience of 1,300 people at the Quantum Arena of Global Village Campus in Singapore, he expressed support to Indian educational institutions making their mark around the world. "I think you have reached 45,000 students, and (this is) not just in Singapore," he said referring to GSF schools' reach in 11 countries from Europe to East Asia.

In India, Global Schools Foundation runs 5 international schools which have 26 campuses across the country. GSF's Global Indian International School has pioneered CBSE education outside India in countries like Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, for more than two decades, with emphasis on a multicultural environment for better learning outcomes. Its framework offers skills-based education in a multicultural environment with an aim to nurture students into global citizens.

GIIS focuses on imparting 21st century skills that help students acquire credentials to be a global citizen. "You can think of yourself in a way as a pioneer of this trend, but it actually signifies something much bigger, which is the idea of the world as a global workplace, because in many ways, there will be demands for talents and skills in different parts of the world," Dr. Jaishankar said.

Dr. Jaishankar was speaking at an interaction with the Indian diaspora on March 24. He was in Singapore for a 3-day visit from Mar 23-25, 2024, as part of his book tour following the release of his latest book 'Why Bharat Matters'. In a vibrant Q & A session with an audience comprising industry leaders, businessmen, community members and students of GSF schools, Dr Jaishankar spoke at length on topics ranging from India-Singapore relations, to the political landscapes of the world, and diaspora contributions to the nation.

The event was attended by business professionals, students, educationists and members of the Indian community in Singapore. It began with a 'Ganesh Vandana' - the auspicious Indian way of commencing any event by invoking the Elephant God Ganesha - performed by students of GIIS.

A 20-minute documentary on Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his connection with Singapore was also shown during the occasion, in collaboration with the local Tagore Society. "India has marked a significant milestone in its history by honouring one of its greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Bose, with the unveiling of his statue at Kartavya Path in the capital," Dr. Jaishankar observed. "Netaji remains a beacon of inspiration for our nation, guiding us through our journey of progress and development," he said. "As we celebrate India's rise on the global stage, it is essential to pay homage to the struggles that paved the way for our success."

Students of Global Indian International School and One World International School asked questions on a range of topics including multiculturalism and sustainability, as well as work-life balance. This is Dr Jaishankar's third visit to the Global Schools Foundation. Earlier, he had visited the Global Indian International School for a Leadership Lecture Series, and has interacted with the students of GIIS Kuala Lumpur Campus at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

The idea of transboundary education has been explored by GSF through many collaborative activities as well as footprints in the education sector around the world. One of the biggest contribution is the Global Student Exchange.

