Gstar's Solar Module Series First to Achieve India's New BIS Certification

PRNewswire

Singapore, February 2: Gstar announced that its 183N, 210RN series photovoltaic (PV) modules have achieved certification under India's latest Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requirements, including IS14286:2023. The certification marks an important milestone in Gstar's ongoing commitment to product safety and quality, regulatory compliance, and participation in international PV markets.

In India, BIS certification is mandatory for all PV modules under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). Only BIS-certified modules are eligible for legal import, sale, and deployment in India, including government and public-sector projects. Achieving certification among the first under the new standard, Gstar's modules are confirmed to meet India's latest technical requirements through testing and audits, demonstrating the manufacturer's strong capabilities in quality management, production consistency, and compliant operations.

Gstar's newly certified modules combine N-type high-efficiency cells with a multi-busbar design to increase power output while reducing internal losses, helping lower LCOE for solar projects. The double-glass construction improves long-term reliability in high-temperature and high-humidity environments, making the modules well suited to India's diverse climates. Covering multiple formats and power classes, the series supports applications ranging from residential and commercial rooftops to utility-scale solar projects.

All certified modules are manufactured at Gstar's Philippine facility, which has an annual capacity of 1.5GW for solar cells and 3GW for PV modules. The plant combines advanced automation with flexible production lines capable of switching module specifications and technologies, meeting the Indian market's demand for high-performance modules at scale. The Philippines' geographic location, established supply chains, and trade environment help ensure reliable and cost-efficient deliveries to customers in India.

"India is one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the world, with an increasingly diverse range of module options available," said Gstar's India Market Director. "In such a competitive environment, customers are evaluating their choices more carefully. At Gstar, we respond through systematic certification, rigorous quality control, and reliable supply, making the decision to work with us both confident and straightforward."

By completing certification ahead of broader market adoption, Gstar continues to support investors and developers in building a stable foundation for long-term project returns. Gstar remains committed to deepening local partnerships in India to advance the nation's clean energy future together.

About Gstar Solar: https://www.gstarsolar.com/

Follow Gstar Solar: Linkedin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873274/20260127163323_415_121.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)