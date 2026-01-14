GTPL Hathway Ltd : Profit Before Tax (PBT) increases by 14% Y-o-Y in Q3 FY26

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025.

- Q3 FY26 Total revenue stood at ₹ 9,382 Mn, a growth of 5% Y-o-Y

- EBITDA for Q3 FY26 was ₹ 1,189 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 12.7% & an Operating EBITDA Margin of 23.9%

- Q3 FY26 Profit After Tax stood at ₹ 111 Mn.

*Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

- Active subscribers were 9.40 Mn as of December 31, 2025

- Paying subscribers stood at 8.70 Mn as of December 31, 2025

- Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹ 2,970 Mn for Q3 FY26.

GTPL Infinity - HITS Platform

- A satellite-based HITS platform delivering nationwide television signal distribution

- Supported by one of the world's largest C-band teleport facilities located in Ahmedabad

- Built for scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality content delivery.

Broadband

- Increase in broadband subscribers by 18K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1060K

- Broadband revenue increased by 4% Y-o-Y to ₹ 1,433 Mn for Q3 FY26

- Homepass as on December 31, 2025, stood at 5.95 Mn, out of approximately 75% is available for FTTX conversion

- Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹ 465 per month per subscriber

- Average data consumption per user per month was 410 GB, an increase of 12% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said:

"I am pleased to share that we have broadly sustained our active subscriber base across both Cable TV and Broadband businesses, underscoring the resilience of our operating model and the continued trust of our customers in a highly competitive environment.

Our strategic focus remains firmly on enhancing customer experience and deepening engagement. We are progressively evolving beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband by integrating value-added services such as OTT, Gaming and TV Everywhere, either as standalone offerings or in bundled formats, to address the rapidly changing content consumption preferences of our customers.

Launch of GTPL Infinity, HITS Platform, represents a significant milestone in this journey. Backed by one of the world's largest C-Band teleports in Ahmedabad, the platform enables seamless nationwide delivery of nearly 800 channels with high reliability. It empowers our partners to go live within 24 hours, optimise costs and unlock incremental growth opportunities."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500+ towns across India in 26 States & 4 Union Territories. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising 48,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele and active participation in 30+ government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 975+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on December 31, 2025, the Company has 9.40 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.06 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

