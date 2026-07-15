Gupshup Named Meta's 'Partner of the Year' for the Third Time

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Gupshup, the world's leading conversational AI platform and one of Meta's largest Solution Partners, has been named Meta's 'Partner of the Year'. This is the third time Gupshup has received the award, underscoring its continued leadership in helping businesses leverage the latest innovations across the WhatsApp Business Platform to deliver AI-powered customer experiences at scale. Gupshup was also featured prominently at recent Meta events in London and Mumbai to help educate business leaders on taking their Whatsapp based customer interactions to the next level.

- Recognition underscores Gupshup's continued leadership in bringing Meta's latest AI innovations to enterprises at scale

The recognition reflects Gupshup's continued innovation, proactive customer support, and deep expertise across Meta's business messaging ecosystem. Over the years, Gupshup has consistently been among the earliest partners to bring Meta's newest capabilities to enterprises, enabling businesses to transform customer engagement through AI-powered conversations, automation, and personalized experiences.

Most recently, Gupshup powered the world's first enterprise deployment of Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp with Treebo Hospitality Ventures, enabling customers to discover hotels, browse properties, compare options, receive personalized recommendations, and complete their journeys through natural conversations. Gupshup also worked closely with Meta during the private beta phase to help shape enterprise deployment best practices for the solution.

In addition to Meta Business Agent, Gupshup has enabled enterprises to adopt several of Meta's latest innovations, including Direct Send API, Max Bid, and WhatsApp Voice. These capabilities, combined with Gupshup's conversational AI platform, are helping businesses create richer customer journeys across marketing, commerce, and customer support.

"AI is transforming customer engagement by enabling intelligent, personalized experiences that drive real business outcomes. Our long-standing collaboration with Meta and our firm commitment to being the innovator is helping enterprises accelerate AI adoption for customer engagement at scale. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of conversational AI to help businesses enhance their customer experiences," said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

Gupshup has also continued to expand its own AI capabilities with the launch of SuperAgent, a tool that helps businesses setup and configure advanced customer experiences quickly and easily. It simplifies the process of setting up the customer communications and engagement platform so enterprises can focus on their customer journeys rather than worrying about the infrastructure and orchestration. These innovations enable businesses to design, deploy, and optimize AI-powered customer experiences across messaging and voice channels while seamlessly integrating with Meta's ecosystem.

Today, more than 50,000 businesses across 100+ countries leverage Gupshup's conversational AI platform to engage customers across over 30 messaging and voice channels. Leading enterprises across banking, retail, e-commerce, travel, healthcare, and other industries rely on Gupshup to power customer acquisition, commerce, engagement, and support through AI-driven conversations.

About Gupshup:

Gupshup is the world's leading conversational AI platform, enabling businesses to build and deploy AI-powered customer interactions across 30+ messaging channels. Trusted by 50,000+ businesses in 100+ countries, with a partner network of 3,000+ globally, Gupshup processes tens of billions of messages annually. Learn more at www.gupshup.ai

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