Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Green Vision Shines in Sikkim as AOL-SSRDP and Schneider Electric Make Bariakhop School a Smart Model School on Its 75th Anniversary

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: The Government Senior Secondary School, Bariakhop, celebrated its 75th anniversary with a historic transformation, emerging as a Smart Model School powered by Solar energy and digital innovation. This milestone was achieved by The Art of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP), founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in collaboration with Schneider Electric India Foundation, bringing sustainable and technology-driven education to rural Sikkim.

The inauguration event was graced by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Shri M. N. Sherpa, Hon'ble Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Raju Basnett, Hon'ble Minister for Education, Shri Aditya Golay, Hon'ble MLA, Soreng Constituency, Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, AOL-SSRDP and AOL-SSIAST, senior government officials, and Ms. Anjali Lekhi, Manager - CSR, Schneider Electric.

Bridging the Educational Divide through Technology and Sustainability

With the vision of a sustainable, self-reliant India, the Smart Model School Program by AOL-SSRDP bridges educational and digital divides through renewable energy, technology-enabled learning, and teacher capacity building.

The newly inaugurated Solar Smart School at Bariakhop features a 2.2 kWp solar-powered classroom with battery backup, a Samsung 65" Smart Interactive Board with webcam, a wireless router with a 3-year data plan, audio-visual K-12 learning content, and planned additions including STEM Labs and WASH facilities.

Across Sikkim, AOL-SSRDP has empowered 79 government schools, impacting 20,000+ students and 2,500+ teachers. Nationally, the initiative spans 473 government schools across 36 districts in 10 States/UTs, including 293 in border and aspirational regions, reaching more than 1.3 lakh students and teachers annually.

Transforming Education, Empowering Lives

AOL-SSRDP's Smart Model School is redefining rural education through modern infrastructure, digital empowerment, and holistic growth. Smart classrooms, clean facilities, and science labs create engaging learning spaces that boost attendance and retention. STEM kits and computer labs build digital literacy and problem-solving skills, while capacity-building workshops for teachers enhance pedagogy and confidence. Sudarshan Kriya, yoga, meditation, and life skills training foster focus, emotional balance, and leadership. Even in remote regions like Leh, solar-powered smart schools ensure that no child is left behind. Promoting sustainability, each school saves nearly 300 tonnes of CO₂ annually through renewable energy and efficient infrastructure.

Voices of Vision and Transformation

The inauguration of the Solar Smart Model School in Bariakhop was marked by messages of inspiration and hope from visionaries and partners.

In a special video message, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living, shared, "With changing times, we must integrate technology into our education system. Keeping this in mind, The Art of Living has taken many initiatives. Let us aim to make this country 100% literate and nurture personalities who will inspire and bring positive change in society for the betterment of all."

Ms. Anjali Lekhi, Senior Manager - CSR, Schneider Electric shared, "Our collaboration with AOL-SSRDP ensures that every child, regardless of geography, can learn in a powered, connected, and inspiring environment."

Reflecting on the broader impact, Shri Prasana Prabhu, added, "Along with modern infrastructure, AOL-SSRDP nurtures focus, intuition, and inner strength through yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya, shaping a generation that is both skilled and centered."

Lighting Minds, Powering Dreams

As the first solar-powered classroom lit up in Bariakhop, it symbolized more than electricity. It reflected AOL-SSRDP's unwavering commitment to empowering rural India through knowledge, sustainability, and opportunity.

Echoing this spirit from the classroom, Kavya, a student of the school, said, "Smart classes use videos and interactive sessions that make studying fun and easy to understand."

Together, the partnership continues to light minds and power dreams, proving that with the right energy, every child can shine.

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Social Projects -- implemented through AOL-SSRDP and AOL-SSIAST -- are driving one of India's largest sustainable transformation movements. To date, 152 water bodies have been restored, 3 million farmers trained in natural farming, 4.75 lakh youth skilled, 665 border villages developed, 50 Medetel Health Units operational, and over 100 million trees planted -- a growing legacy of empowerment and sustainable development.

