Gurugram Cyber Police and Zupee Successfully Conclude Gurugram Cyber Security Summer Internship Program (GPCSSI2024)

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: Zupee, India's largest skill-based Ludo platform, successfully concluded the 11th edition of the Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship program (GPCSSI2024) today, organised in association with Gurugram Cyber Police.

The GPCSSI2024 is a flagship initiative to equip participants with essential skills in cybersecurity. The month-long internship saw the participation of 550 candidates, including working professionals and college students. Guided by cybersecurity expert Dr Rakshit Tandon, the program provided an immersive experience promoting cyber safety and building a network of law-abiding netizens.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram; Shri Siddhant Jain, DCP - South Gurugram; Shri Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber Crime, Gurugram Police; Ashwani Rana, Chief of Policy at Zupee; Rubaab Sood, Head - Government Relations at Zupee; and Dr Rakshit Tandon, Mentor and Trainer, GPCSSI.

Moreover, Zupee introduced a first-of-its-kind hackathon on cybersecurity, featuring real-life challenges and simulation exercises in this field for imparting practical knowledge to participants. Participants engaged deeply in the 'Zupee Capture the Flag' (zCTF) challenge, which aimed to enhance understanding of cybersecurity, safe internet practices, and cyber investigation through practical scenarios. This initiative underscored Zupee's innovative approach to promoting cybersecurity awareness and education, setting a new standard in interactive learning experiences. The zCTF challenge, a highlight of the GPCSSI2024 program, involved 256 participants from 146 teams solving 17 cybersecurity tasks over an intensive 4-hour session. Hosted on Zupee infrastructure and complemented by a dedicated Discord server, the event received widespread acclaim for its immersive and impactful educational format. The 12 winners of the zCTF challenge were awarded medals in the ceremony recognizing the top four teams.

"The 11th edition of the Cyber Security Program has established new benchmarks compared to its predecessors, and its resounding success inspires us to expand the program further next year. We are impressed by the exemplary skills showcased by young professionals during the internship program and their abilities to combat the same. The enthusiastic participation in both the program and the Zupee-designed Hackathon fills us with pride. We are confident that this initiative will significantly enhance cyber security awareness among citizens," said Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Siddhant Jain, DCP - South Gurugram, said, "The success of the 11th edition of the 'Cyber Security Program' has been truly remarkable. Zupee's 'Capture The Flag (zCTF)' challenge, brought out the impressive potential of the candidates. We look forward to expanding this program next year, building on this year's strong foundation, and advancing our mission to promote a secure digital environment for all."

Ashwani Rana, Chief of Policy at Zupee, expressed his thoughts on the successful completion of the program, "At Zupee, we are deeply committed to creating a safer online environment and promoting responsible gaming. Our collaboration with Gurugram Cyber Police is a significant step in fostering responsible digital citizenship. Organising the Zupee Capture The Flag (zCTF) challenge has been pivotal in this effort. The challenges were meticulously crafted to test participants' knowledge, enhance their skills, and deepen their understanding of cyber threats and safe practices. We are honoured to have spearheaded this cybersecurity training program and look forward to more such initiatives."

Shri Priyanshu Dewan, ACP, Cybercrime, said, "This internship has given them practical, hands-on experience and essential skills necessary for safely navigating the digital landscape. I firmly believe these young professionals will make a substantial contribution towards building a safer cyber society."

The GPCSSI2024 program witnessed an overwhelming response, with 15,000 applications received and 1,100 interns selected from across India and overseas. The program's structure provided young minds with hands-on experience in tackling real-world cybersecurity challenges, contributing to the development of a more secure and informed digital future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)