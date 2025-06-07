H.M. Electro Mech Limited Net Profit in FY25 rise 4.25% to Rs. 8.35 crore

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: H.M. Electro Mech Limited, engaged in the field of turnkey projects of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of pumping machineries along with comprehensive operation and maintenance has reported net profit of Rs. 8.35 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, rise of 4.25% as compared to the net profit of Rs. 8.01 crore reported in the financial year 2023-24. Revenue from operations of the company for the FY25 was reported at Rs. 121.67 crore, rise of 3.96% Y-o-Y as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs. 117.03 crore.

The company has shown strong financial performance in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Revenue from operations grew by 3.96% year-on-year, reaching Rs12,166.69 lakh, compared to Rs11,703.45 lakh in the previous year. On a half-yearly basis, revenue saw a significant jump of 68.01%, from Rs4,539.59 lakh in September 2024 to Rs7,627.09 lakh in March 2025. EBITDA also improved, increasing by 5.29% year-on-year to Rs1,330.01 lakh and by 42.23% half-yearly. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.93%, reflecting a modest gain of 1.27% annually despite a slight dip of 1.86% on a half-yearly comparison. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 4.25% year-on-year to Rs835.07 lakh, with a robust 50.88% increase in the half-yearly figure. The PAT margin remained stable at 6.86%, showing a marginal improvement over the previous year. These results highlight the company's resilience and consistent growth across key financial metrics.

About H.M. Electro Mech Limited:

H.M. Electro Mech Limited is engaged in the field of turnkey projects of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of pumping machineries along with comprehensive operation and maintenance. Initially the core Business of the Company was Infra projects related to water supply scheme involving Pumping Machineries and allied accessories for water and waste water. Over the years it has diversified in the field of electrification projects with Indian railways, Nationalized Banks and Municipal Corporations.

it has also started EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) field projects which involves laying cross country pipe line and civil work related to water supply projects including construction of water treatment plant (WTP), Civil Work for Pump Houses, Diesel Generating Sets, Panel Room, Instrumentation, PLC-SCADA. The company is also engaged in sale of products which includes Pump, Pipes, Transformer, Motor and Other Electronic Accessories.

H.M. Electro Mech Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and Class 'AA' (highest category for EPC Contracts - unlimited bidding capacity subject to fulfilment of other tender conditions) with Irrigation division of Government of Gujarat. It is authorized by Government of Gujarat Energy and Petrochemicals Department to carry out Electrical Installation Works in the Gujarat State.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)