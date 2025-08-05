Haleon partners with Indian Dental Association to inaugurate the first D20 International Symposium

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) successfully partnered to conduct the first of its kind International Symposium - DENTAL 20. The two-day Workshop, which concluded at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India, focused on 'Advancing Oral Healthcare in India and beyond'. Inspired by the G20 vision of shared responsibility and collective progress, this unique international symposium served as a pivotal platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships, significantly contributing to shaping the future of global oral healthcare.

* A Global Summit to Advance Oral Healthcare

Despite significant global efforts, disparities in oral health outcomes, access to dental care, and standardization across dental education, practices, and policies persist. The D20 Workshop brought together leading experts, policymakers, academic leaders, and industry stakeholders from India and representatives from key international organizations including Federation Dentaire Internationale (FDI World Dental Federation) along with FDI World Dental Federations of European Regional Organisation (ERO), African Regional Organisation (ARO), Asia Pacific Regional Organisation (APRO), Latin American Regional Organisation (LARO) and North American Regional Organisation (NARO).

Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, added, "The Government of India recognizes the critical importance of oral health to the nation's overall well-being. We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen our oral healthcare infrastructure and improve health outcomes for our citizens, and this workshop was a testament to that commitment."

"Oral health is a fundamental component of overall well-being, yet significant disparities remain globally," stated Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, IDA . "The D20 International Workshop proved to be a crucial step forward in driving better oral health outcomes and improving oral health statistics for India and beyond. By convening diverse international stakeholders, we successfully established stronger guidelines and developed robust policies for oral healthcare worldwide."

"The FDI is committed to advancing oral health globally, and initiatives like the D20 Workshop are vital for fostering the collaboration needed to achieve our Vision 2030 goals," said Mr. Enzo Bondioni, Executive Director, FDI. "We are pleased with the productive discussions that took place, which will undoubtedly translate into tangible improvements in oral healthcare access and quality for all."

The workshop addressed three critical areas:

1. Learning from International Best Practices and Leveraging Successful Implementation Strategies through Collaboration: Discussions focused on addressing challenges in translating oral health policies into effective action by fostering trans-border collaboration and adopting proven strategies.

2. Advocating Integration of Innovative Models of Prevention and Early Detection into Healthcare Systems: The workshop highlighted the immense economic and public health benefits of preventive care, with a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology and industry participation to mitigate oral health risks.

3. Identifying and Addressing Gaps in Standardization across Dental Education, Research, Clinical Practice, and Policy Frameworks: Building on previous national discussions, this workshop extended efforts to establish globally accepted best practices and benchmarks for dental healthcare systems.

Mr. Navneet Saluja, BU GM, Haleon ISC, added "At Haleon, we firmly believe that oral health is intrinsically linked to overall well-being, yet it often doesn't receive the attention it deserves. Our collaboration with the Indian Dental Association for the D20 International Workshop underscored our unwavering commitment to transforming oral healthcare in India and beyond, through sustained awareness, education, and accessible solutions that align with our purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity."

The D20 International Workshop proved to be a landmark event, fostering research, technology development, and partnership building to advance oral healthcare access and outcomes globally.

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare):

Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in oral care, digestive health, pain management and respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Sensodyne, Paradontax, Polident, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Centrum and Ostocalcium.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)