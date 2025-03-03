Halonix Lights Up Krishna Park Extension Metro Station of Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: Halonix, a leading name in innovative lighting solutions and electrical goods, has provided a comprehensive and state-of-the-art lighting solution to the recently inaugurated Krishna Park Extension Metro Station in Delhi. The station, which was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is the new model station for setting lighting standards for upcoming metro stations.

Halonix's advanced lighting solutions deployed at this state-of-the-art metro station has significantly enhanced the aesthetics of the station by creating a welcoming and visually appealing ambiance and elevating the overall travel experience of commuters. At the same time it has ensured that all areas at the station are extremely well lit keeping in mind commuter safety and well-being. Last but not the least, it has deployed highly energy efficienct LED lights thereby reducing adverse environmental impact.

"Halonix has always been committed to delivering cutting-edge lighting technology that aligns with the nation's progress and sustainability goals. Our lighting solutions at Krishna Park Extension Metro Station are designed to provide superior illumination while reducing energy consumption, reinforcing our commitment to a greener and brighter future," said Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Private Limited.

Krishna Park Extension Metro Station marks another milestone in Halonix's journey to revolutionize public infrastructure lighting in India which include lighting some of the busiest airports, railway stations and highways across the country. The company remains dedicated to contributing to nation-building by partnering with iconic projects and transforming urban spaces into well-lit, secure, and modern environments.

Webiste: www.halonix.co.in.

