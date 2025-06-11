Hangyo : The Ultimate Chill for Cricketing Thrills

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Founded by the visionary Pai brothers in 1997 with the start of Softee Ice Cream in the City of Mangaluru, Hangyo Ice Creams has evolved from a local favorite of Mangaluru into a nationwide sensation, tantalizing taste buds across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa with its unwavering commitment to quality & innovation. Hangyo Ice Cream is also one among the top 15 brands in the country. With a robust network of over 40,000 retail outlets and over 450 distributors has made our consumer's moments more sweeter. Hangyo has cemented its reputation as a brand synonymous with delightful, indulgent treats. Hangyo Ice Cream has been crafting a wide range of mouthwatering flavors and continues to redefine the experience of having Ice Creams. Hangyo Ice Creams stands for excellence, has evolved as a legendary name in the Industry and has bagged many Awards & Accolades Nationally to its credit.

A Legacy of Innovation and Responsibility

Pradeep G Pai, Founder & Managing Director, highlights the brand's relentless dedication to growth, creativity, and social impact. Under the umbrella of the Hangyo Foundation, the company actively supports meaningful causes, spanning education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. This commitment reflects Hangyo's ethos of not just delivering joy through its ice creams but also fostering positive change within society.

"Our journey is driven by a passion for excellence," says Pradeep G Pai. "While our association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 which is 2nd time in a row showcased how far we've come, we are equally focused on expanding our reach across the country, creating even more delightful flavors, and enhancing the lives of our workforce through various CSR initiatives."

A Winning Partnership: Hangyo & RCB

As the Official Ice Cream Partner of the Royal Challengers, Bengaluru in IPL 2025, Hangyo embarks on an exciting journey. This strategic alliance not only strengthens Hangyo's brand visibility but also forges a deeper connection with millions of cricket fans across the nation. The high-octane excitement of the IPL now comes with a refreshing companion--Hangyo Ice Cream--ensuring that every game is sweeter and more memorable.

Flavors That Capture the Spirit of the Game

From classic favorites to innovative delights like Choco Roadie, Caramel Pop Corn, Fusion Bars ,Sorbets, and exclusive products for this IPL season. Hangyo's diverse range caters to every palate. Whether you're cheering for your team in the stadium, watching the match with friends, or simply unwinding after a long day, a taste of Hangyo Ice Cream elevates the moment, transforming it into an experience of pure indulgence.

Spreading Joy, Again......

With its delectable range of flavors and unwavering focus on innovation, Hangyo continues to bring happiness to countless customers. As it joinned hands with RCB again in 2025, Hangyo added a touch of sweetness to the thrilling world of cricket, making every matchday a celebration.

Whether it was craving for a refreshing escape, satisfying the taste buds, or simply indulging in a moment of pure joy, Hangyo Ice Cream is the perfect companion--turning every game-time into a delightful experience since Hangyo Ice Creams are Made Creamy Made Happy,

The Sweet and Happy Win !

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have conquered IPL 2025 and etched their name in cricketing glory! A season filled with grit, brilliance, and unmatched passion has culminated in the sweetest victory of all. For the fans who never gave up, for the jersey that stood tall.

And what's a historic win without something delicious to match? Hangyo Ice Cream, the Official Ice Cream Partner of RCB, has been with the team and fans every step of the way -- adding a scoop of joy to every boundary, every wicket, and now, the championship win!

Together, Hangyo and RCB served not just cricket, but a celebration of spirit, pride, and flavour. From stadium cheers to freezer treats, this partnership brought cricket and ice cream closer than ever before.

Hangyo Ice Cream is available on all major online platforms like, Swiggy , Zomato , Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto and Big Basket in select cities.

Hangyo Ice Cream X RCB - A Season to Remember!

Throughout the electrifying IPL 2025 season, Hangyo Ice Cream delighted fans with a series of exciting contests across social media. Lucky winners walked away with RCB match tickets in Bengaluru, signed bats, and official RCB jerseys!

But the real icing on the cake? Ten lucky fans were treated to an unforgettable experience -- a visit to the Hangyo head office, a behind-the-scenes tour of how our ice creams are crafted, a personal interaction with the leadership team, a delightful lunch at the RCB Cafe, and an exclusive pass to the RCB practice session the day before the much-anticipated RCB vs CSK clash. And it didn't stop there -- they also scored tickets to witness the thrilling RCB vs CSK match live, where RCB triumphed in front of a roaring home crowd!

After 18 long years, RCB finally lifted the IPL 2025 trophy -- and Hangyo made sure the celebrations reached every fan! On June 4th, 2025, Hangyo launched a once-in-a-lifetime celebratory offer -- select products at just Rs18, available across all outlets and online platforms. Plus, scoops at Hangyo Ice cream parlours were also just Rs18 -- because this victory deserved to be shared with everyone!

For Trade Enquiries:

Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd

+91 98452 22777

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707395/Hangyo_Royal_Challengers_Bengaluru.jpg

