Hanooman AI Launches India's Own Gen AI Foundational Model: Everest 1.0, to Make India the Global AI Factory of the World

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Hanooman AI, a pioneering technology company in the field of Artificial Intelligence, today announced the launch of Everest 1.0, India's first multi-lingual and multi-modal foundational LLM, at the NVIDIA GEN AI Summit held at the Jio World Center in Mumbai.

This significant milestone marks a transformative step in India's journey to becoming the global AI factory of the world.

Everest 1.0 is a groundbreaking AI model that supports 35 languages, with plans to extend this to 90 languages in the coming months. It is designed to handle a wide range of tasks, including text generation, image creation, code writing, voice generation, and document analysis. This multi-lingual and multi-modal capability positions Everest 1.0 as a versatile and powerful tool for global use.

Beyond Everest 1.0, Hanooman AI has developed a complete AI platform that provides a robust infrastructure for deploying compute resources, deploying generative AI LLM models, creating AI agents, and integrating a vast array of workflows and APIs. This platform empowers anyone, from individual developers to large enterprises, to build no-code agents and applications, deploy them, and train custom models using their own data. This democratization of AI technology ensures data sovereignty and security, particularly crucial for sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), defense, space research, cybersecurity, and government institutions.

Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Founder & CEO of Hanooman AI, emphasized the economic implications of this launch: "We have been living and breathing this dream of making India the Gen AI factory of the world, and with Everest 1.0, this vision is now closer to reality. By reducing the cost of generative AI by a factor of 10, we are enabling the creation of millions of jobs and fostering a new era of innovation and growth."

Hanooman AI's success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of its team. Dr. Vardhan introduced the co-founders and tech engineers who built the platform: Harsha Vardhini, Co-CTO; Arpit Sharma, Co-CTO; Arjun Prasad; Weimer; and Sunil Malkhani. The platform is currently deployed on Yotta infrastructure and leverages the latest NVIDIA GPUs to train its models, ensuring top-tier performance and efficiency.

Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Founder & CEO, Hanooman AI said, "This is a defining moment for India's AI landscape. Everest 1.0 and our comprehensive AI platform are designed to empower users and enterprises alike, driving innovation and economic growth. We are committed to making India the global leader in generative AI."

Harsha Vardhini, Co-CTO, Hanooman AI emphasised "Our team has worked tirelessly to build a platform that is not only powerful but also accessible to a wide range of users. We are excited to see the creative and impactful applications that will emerge from our platform."

Arpit Sharma, Co-CTO, Hanooman AI told "Data sovereignty is a critical issue, and our platform ensures that Indian data remains secure and under control. This is a significant step towards building a robust and secure AI ecosystem in India."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)