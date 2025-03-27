VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: In a remarkable display of empowerment of the youth and sporting spirit in Madhya Pradesh, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has extended his praise to Akash Singh Rajput. As a prominent youth icon, Rajput has once again hosted the world's biggest cricket tournament in Surkhi, showcasing not only his leadership skills but also the potential of the younger generation to make a significant impact in the realm of sports. This event is set to draw attention not just to the rich cricketing culture of the region but also to the immense talent and dedication that he represents.

The Cricket Mahakumbh tournament, which was going on for three months in the Jaisinagar block of the Surkhi Assembly in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, culminated with a great pomp and exciting final match with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as a special guest. Expressing his surprise and admiration at the scale of the event, which saw an impressive participation of 610 teams, the legend said, "I am both surprised and amazed to see this tournament here. I did not expect so much cricket talent to be present, nor that such a magnificent cricket Mahakumbh could take place in a village. I come from a village myself, and I believe that national and international talents can emerge from such places."

Praising Akash Singh Rajput for his sheer dedication and hard work in organising such an extravagant tournament, Harbhajan also mentioned that witnessing the cricket talent and events here has opened his eyes. There is incredible cricket being played on the village pitch, and this should continue Akash Singh Rajput has inspired him to organize such tournaments in Punjab as well.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection of Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh Rajput has announced that each team will be provided Rs2,500 to purchase a cricket kit, allowing the players to further enhance their sports talents. He also emphasized that the youth of Surkhi Assembly should excel in all fields through sports and work towards bringing recognition not just to Sagar, but to the state and country globally.

The cricket tournament again bagged the London Book of World Records for the World's Biggest Cricket Tournament in Surkhi, Madhya Pradesh. Over 9,150 players from 610 teams participated in this year's Cricket Mahakumbh, organized by Yuva Shakti Sangathan and the President of Yuva Shakti, Akash Singh Rajput, an actor and dedicated social worker. He believes that events like this are crucial for nurturing young talent, particularly in smaller towns and villages where opportunities are limited. He has consistently emphasized the importance of empowering local youth through social initiatives, aiming to provide them with resources to thrive in sports and beyond. His efforts have not only uplifted Surkhi but have also placed India in the World Book of Records for hosting one of the biggest cricket tournaments once again.

Akash Singh Rajput is also amongst one of the rising stars in the entertainment industry. He recently released his song "Insta Reel," which has garnered millions of views and received a lot of love from his fans. Starting with his first break in "Karamfal Data Shani" on Colors TV, he has taken on versatile roles in several movies and web series, including "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," "Mirzapur," "Porus," and "Aashram." Rajput is skillfully balancing his passion and profession!

His commitment to fostering the future of Madhya Pradesh's youth is evident in his actions, which have transformed the lives of many who previously faced obstacles due to poverty and lack of resources, positioned himself as the Youth Icon of MP amongst the youngsters. Recognizing the challenges underprivileged players face, he ensured that all participants received essential equipment, such as bats, balls, and jerseys.

