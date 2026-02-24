HarperCollins Publishers to publish Open to Work - How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI by Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 24: HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the forthcoming publication of Open to Work: How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI by Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman, CEO and Chief Economic Opportunity Officer at LinkedIn. Publishing in March 2026, Open to Work is a timely and practical guide to navigating the profound changes reshaping careers and the world of work, drawing on real-time insights from LinkedIn's global professional community to help readers build confidence, adaptability, and long-term relevance in the age of artificial intelligence.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Work is changing for everyone, everywhere. Standing still isn't an option. Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman, CEO and Chief Economic Opportunity Officer at LinkedIn, shows how to take control of this moment with clarity and confidence.

The future of work is not a distant horizon. It is being built right now. While some are experimenting and adapting with AI, most people are feeling anxious and uncertain, navigating rapid changes with outdated playbooks. People are relying on old career advice which assumes that the tasks one does at work are static, that the skills one learned in school lasts decades and that success comes from moving up a predictable ladder. That's the old world of work and it's on the way out. Open to Work offers a new path forward. Backed by real-time insights from over a billion professionals on LinkedIn, it is a clear-eyed view of what's actually changing, what skills one really needs, and how to stay ahead at work as AI reshapes every aspect of work.

The readers will meet early movers like Neil, who used AI to get better at his job; Jonetta, who used AI to get a new job; and Taj, who used AI to build a business.

Readers will also get expert perspectives across the future of work and careers, helping discover what will make a person competitive in ways no machine can replace. Learn how to:

- Assess which parts of the job to delegate to AI and which to keep for oneself

- Build the core human capabilities that will carry one through any technological shift

- Take action, including with a 30-60-90-day plan

Both a roadmap and a rallying cry, Open to Work delivers an urgent truth: change is coming. The only question is whether one can harness it or let it overtake them.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Ryan Roslansky is the CEO of LinkedIn--the world's largest and most powerful network of professionals--and Executive Vice President of Microsoft Office and Copilot. A sixteen-year veteran at LinkedIn, Ryan previously held the role of global head of product where he oversaw all teams responsible for building the next generation of LinkedIn products and experiences. He is also the host of The Path, the video series, podcast, and newsletter about careers and work.

Aneesh Raman is LinkedIn's Chief Economic Opportunity Officer, where he works with leaders to shape the global response to the historic changes hitting work. Previously, he served as senior advisor on economic strategy to the state of California, led economic impact at Facebook, worked as a presidential speechwriter, and was a war correspondent. A graduate of Harvard College and a former Fulbright Scholar, he serves on the boards of the College Futures Foundation and Shanti Bhavan Children's Project.

PRESS CONTACT :

Anubha Mathur, Manager - Marketing (International)

Email: anubha.mathur@harpercollins.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919038/Open_to_Work_HarperCollins.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/5820633/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)