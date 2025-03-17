HBF Direct Expands Venture Studio Model to Empower SMEs - Raising Rs10 Cr via Preference Shares

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: HBF Direct, a leading financial and strategic advisory firm, is scaling its Venture Studio model to drive the growth of SMEs and high-potential startups. With 24 companies already under development, HBF Direct is now focused on accelerating this expansion, targeting Rs10 Cr in growth capital for 2025. To fuel this vision, the company is raising funds through preference shares, from Private Equity investors, a structured and high-growth investment opportunity.

Building the Future of SMEs

India's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contribute nearly 30% to the country's GDP but continue to face challenges in securing structured capital, business expansion support, and financial stability. HBF Direct's Venture Studio model addresses these gaps by providing:

* Growth Capital - Tailored funding to help SMEs scale efficiently.

* Business Development Support - Hands-on operational and financial structuring.

* Market Expansion Strategies - Enabling businesses to compete and grow sustainably.

By combining investment with strategic expertise, HBF Direct ensures that high-potential SMEs achieve sustainable scalability and profitability. And charge against long term success fees.

Why This Fundraise?

HBF Direct is raising investment through Private Equity investors in this round before 15 april, where lot of high networth individuals shows the interest which will be deployed towards:

* Expanding Investments in Scalable SMEs & Startups

* Enhancing Operational Capabilities for Existing Portfolio Companies

* Strengthening Business Structuring & Financial Growth Strategies

Partner with HBF Direct in Transforming the SME Ecosystem

With Rs10 Cr in planned expansion, HBF Direct is set to redefine SME growth through structured funding, business acceleration, and strategic guidance. This fundraise presents a unique opportunity for private equity investors looking for high-value, growth-oriented investments in India's thriving SME landscape.

HBF supports entrepreneurs to make brands visible, empowering more women entrepreneurs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)