HCG Announces Major Expansion with the Establishment of Two More State-of-the-Art Comprehensive Cancer Care Centres in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17: Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) is expanding its footprint in Bengaluru with the launch of its two new state of the art, comprehensive cancer care centres in Whitefield and North Bengaluru. With this strategic expansion, India's largest cancer care network plans to extend specialized and advanced modes of cancer treatment to these two highly populated neighborhoods in the city, making them the third and fourth in its hospital network in Bengaluru. The two strategically located centres will commence operations in early 2025.

Both facilities will provide the entire spectrum of cancer care, from high precision diagnosis to personalized treatment plans, all under one roof. The Whitefield and the North Bengaluru facility with integrated and holistic cancer care will accommodate a total of 125 beds. The two additions to the HCG chain of cancer care hospitals in the city share locational advantage similar to the HCG's flagship Centre of Excellence at KR Road and Double Road with a total of 300 beds. Along with these four modern centres, HCG has three daycare centers in the residential neighborhoods of Kalyan Nagar, Malleshwaram and Banashankari. HCG plans to add two new day care centres to the city network to reduce travel time and make cancer care easily accessible to patients who need repeated treatments like chemotherapy. With the introduction of the MR LINAC radiation system in its North Bangalore facility, HCG is poised to revolutionize radiation therapy in the state. This state-of-the-art technology integrates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with linear accelerator (LINAC) to improve clinical outcomes, decrease side effects and reduce treatment period.

Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited said, "As Bengaluru evolves into a metropolis, HCG remains outcome focused on its mission to bring world-class cancer care closer to a wider population. Our new advanced centres at Whitefield and North Bengaluru are pivotal to our aim of extending our network to the local community sustainably, ensuring high-quality cancer care is accessible to all. With Bengaluru being HCG's home ground, this expansion not only reflects our deep-rooted connection to the city but also our commitment to enhancing the healthcare landscape for the benefit of the local community."

Raj Gore, CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd said, "In a sector marked by demand-supply gap and fragmentation, there exists significant potential for growth and consolidation. We are focused on expanding our reach and taking HCG's comprehensive & quality cancer care services closer to patients in and around Bengaluru. As a leading healthcare provider dedicated to excellence, we remain firm in our commitment to investing in new infrastructure, advanced treatments, and cutting-edge technology."

HCG has further reiterated its position as a leading cancer care provider in the region. HCG's present network encompasses 21 comprehensive cancer centres with 24 hospitals across India and Africa, and seven-day care centres.

About Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited:

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, is the largest provider of cancer care in India. Through its network of 21 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. HCG's comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under the "Milann" brand, HCG operates 7 fertility centers.

