Healthcare Horizon 2.0 Takes Forward PM Modi's Vision of 'Viksit Bharat' with Focus on Cancer Care, Prevention and Affordable Healthcare

New Delhi [India], September 24: In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Mediways Health Foundation, successfully hosted the second edition of Healthcare Horizon at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The summit brought together India's leading oncologists, healthcare leaders, policymakers, and CSR champions to chart a roadmap for a preventive, affordable, and workplace-driven healthcare ecosystem that works for all.

According to the World Health Organization, one-third of cancers can be prevented, another third can be detected early, and the remaining third can be managed with timely treatment. Yet, in India, late detection continues to account for over 70% of cancer-related deaths. This urgent challenge formed the cornerstone of Healthcare Horizon 2.0, themed: "Steering the Vanguard of Preventive Healthcare: Policies, Strategies, and Integrated Care Ecosystem for Viksit Bharat."

The summit was inaugurated in the august presence of Padma Shri awardees Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, who underscored the importance of blending cultural legacy with societal responsibility.

The program started with discussion on Prevention First: Early Detection and Rapid Team-driven Treatment to Outrun Cancer , where prominent speakers including Dr. Sudarshan De, Group Director, Radiation Oncology, Yatharth Super-Specialty Hospital; Dr. (Prof) Rakesh Kuamr, Professor & Head, Cancer Surgery, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital; Dr. (Brig.) Anil Kumar Dhar, Clinical Director & Head, Medical Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram; Mrs. Sudha Jhijaria, Head, CSR, Billion Hearts Beating (Apollo Hospitals); Dr. Chandrika Kambam, Medical Director , Even Healthcare and Dr. Rashmi Shriya HOD, Laparoscopic Gynecology, MASSSH Hospital.

Dr Rajarshee Bhattacharjee, Session Chairperson led the session by adding, "Ahead of Cancer - The Race to Save Lives." It wasn't your typical medical conference discussion. Instead, the focus was on something that could save countless lives - catching cancer early and making treatment accessible to people who need it most.

Dr Sudarshan De said, "Awareness is key and first aid, especially in the case of cervical cancer, which can be easily prevented and cured with the help of a vaccine. A timely visit to a qualified doctor and inquiring about the probability of cancer is the first significant step that can make things timely controlled through the right diagnosis and treatment. With the advent of genetic engineering and AI in oncology research and treatment, we have good prospects of controlling DNA mutation, one of the major causes of various types of cancers."

Dr Anil Kumar Dhar* shared his practical suggestion, he said, "Various studies confirm that telomerase activity slows down gradually in patients after HPV and HBV vaccination. Russia claims that they have developed vaccines for other types of cancers as well, but we are still at a nascent stage in this field. We have to invest more in R & D to develop vaccines, as we succeeded in the case of cervical and liver cancer." Since we are achieving great results in CAR T-Cell Therapy, which is a three-pronged approach involving Immuno Therapy, Genetic Therapy, and Bonemarrow Transplantation, CAR T-Cell is going to become a path-breaking therapy to alleviate cancer in the near future.

Prof. Dr Rakesh Kumar, who heads cancer surgery at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, brought his frontline experience to the discussions, commenting that bad genes, bad lifestyle, and bad luck are the three prime factors that cause this terrible health ailment, but through collective responsibility and strong will, we overpower all of them.

Ms Sudha J threw light on CSR for R & D purposes. "We are already working with many IITs, especially Madras and Mumbai, by connecting them with corporations to leverage the research activities through adequate funding support.

Dr Chandrika Kambam commented that awareness is more crucial than we usually think, and to make the screening and treatment more accessible, there is a pressing need for OPD insurance to ensure that healthcare can be minimised and the overall cost of screening and treatment can be curtailed to a great extent. If we start covering ourselves at a young age and continue it in future, then it will decrease both financial and disease burden on society."

Dr. Rashmi Shriya said, "Cervical cancer is commonest but preventable in most cases. Any woman who experiences any vaginal infection should be screened for HPV and must be vaccinated, even if she gets a negative report."

Session 2 of the day was based on, "Beyond Medicine - HR, Insurance, CSR & Community Shaping a Viksit Bharat". The session explored how human resources, insurance systems, corporate responsibility, and community involvement all play crucial roles in creating healthcare that truly serves people. Panelists like Dr. Rohit Garg, Chief Medical Director, Mind Vriksha; Vandana Kamra - DGM, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd; Jai Prakash - Principal Consultant, Avenir Health (Track20 Project); Jayamalini Ramaratnam, Regional People Experience Director (South Asia), IDP Education Ltd; Mrs. Samara Mahindra - Founder & Director, CARER and Amit Lakhotia - Director (HR), Rewards & Benefits, R1 RCM shared their views.

Chairperson of the session Dr Urvashi Mittal, who serves as the Immediate Past Association Secretary at Innerwheel, chaired the session by adding that HR, Insurance, CSR & Community Shaping a Viksit Bharat," addressed a truth many in healthcare know but often overlook: fixing healthcare isn't just about having good doctors and hospitals.

Ms. Jayamalini emphasises the need to normalise healthcare and mental health talk in the country. Dr. Rohit Garg advises on promoting the repository of best practices through the PPP model and with the effective use of mass media. Amit Lakhotia, a well-known name in corporate and HR, tried to make people aware of the social-wellbeing and interest-based communities to improve their lifestyle and enhance their emotional strength.

Mediways Health Foundation also launched a unique social initiative, "Banegi Reel, Bachegi Jaan", to engage India's youth and digital citizens. The campaign rewards creators of viral awareness reels, making cancer education accessible, relatable, and shareable at scale.

Key Outcomes & Road Ahead

The summit concluded with three core action points:

1. Strengthen early detection programs, including HPV vaccination and genetic screening.

2. Promote workplace wellness policies integrating physical and mental health.

3. Expand affordable access via CSR funding, innovative insurance, and PPP models.

India spends just 2.1% of its GDP on healthcare (NITI Aayog, 2024), compared to the global average of 6%. With one in nine Indians likely to develop cancer in their lifetime (ICMR-NCDIR, 2023), experts reiterated that prevention and workplace wellness must become national priorities to achieve the dream of a healthy, resilient, and inclusive Viksit Bharat.

