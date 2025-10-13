Herbalife India Bags 'Exceptional Employee Experience' Title for Large-scale Enterprises

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, has been recognized with the 'Exceptional Employee Experience - Large-scale Enterprises' award by ETHRWorld, a division of The Economic Times. The award reiterates Herbalife's long-standing commitment to building a people-first workplace that prioritizes holistic wellbeing, flexibility, continuous learning, and a strong sense of belonging.

The recognition comes as Herbalife India marks its 25th year of operations--an important milestone in its journey as a global health and wellness company with a deep local footprint. At a time when organizations are rethinking how to engage and empower talent, the award reflects Herbalife India's consistent efforts to create a work environment where employees feel supported both professionally and personally.

Marking the recognition, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "At Herbalife, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that employees contribute best when they feel valued, supported, and inspired. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to cultivate a culture where everyone feels they can develop, contribute and thrive both personally and professionally."

Herbalife India's approach is anchored in a five-pillar Employee Experience Framework:

* Wellness Beyond the Workplace: Health screenings, mental wellbeing check-ins, and nutrition-first programs foster a culture where wellness is integrated into daily life, not just acknowledged on special days.

* Flexibility with Trust: The company's flexible work models and well-being leave policies empower employees to balance personal priorities without compromising professional impact.

* Time Off That Truly Counts: From inclusive holidays and extended parental leave to sabbaticals, Herbalife supports employees across life stages with policies that reflect care and trust.

* Learning That Inspires: Personalized learning journeys, digital platforms, and innovation labs offer employees the tools to grow continuously and meaningfully.

* Culture Built on Trust and Belonging: Open communication, vibrant interest groups, and inclusive celebrations foster a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and connected.

The award was presented as part of ETHRWorld's annual platform that recognizes organizations reshaping employee engagement and experience at scale.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794547/Herbalife_India_ETHRWorld_award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5549335/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

