Herbalife India Introduces Dates Caramel Variant in its Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Range

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, has introduced a new Dates Caramel variant to its Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix range. The caramel and dates flavours are brought together with the added texture of date crunches made from solidified date juice, offering a balance of indulgent taste and reliable daily nutrition.

This new addition comes as consumers continue to look for options that combine taste with convenience and consistency in their daily diets. With this, Herbalife builds on its existing Formula 1 flavour range, including Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Mango, Kulfi, and Rose Kheer, giving consumers more ways to choose flavours that suit their preferences while staying with products they already trust.

Links to the product and thematic films:

Thematic Film - Formula 1, Dates Caramel: https://youtu.be/zwBcXgT3Nj4?si=ApUAK2pJPKu-3GZ0

Product Film - Formula 1, Dates Caramel: https://youtu.be/X9txdkXZUSo?si=aFJ5ggWn0s8cVVy7

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "There is a noticeable shift today, with more people looking for nutrition that fits naturally into their daily routines without feeling like a compromise. The expectation is simple, something that is easy to use, enjoyable, and still supports overall well-being. With the Dates Caramel variant, the idea was to respond to evolving consumer preferences through our product innovation, offering greater choice while staying true to the balanced nutrition that the Formula 1 range is known for. It is about offering more choice in a way that helps individuals stay consistent with their routines. At Herbalife, the focus continues to be on delivering science-backed products that are relevant to Indian consumers and support them in leading healthier, more active lives."

The Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix - Dates Caramel provides a balanced blend of essential nutrients, including proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, supporting daily nutritional requirements.

Each serving delivers 9 g of high-quality protein, 3g of fiber and 19 vitamins and minerals serving as a meal replacement, when consumed as per the recommended usage specified on the product label. In addition, it is a low Glycemic Index food, designed to support sustained energy release as part of a balanced diet.

Designed for convenience, the shake is quick to prepare and easy to personalise, making it suitable for individuals with active and busy lifestyles. It can be consumed as a nutritious meal alternative by replacing one or two meals a day, particularly when used alongside a calorie-restricted diet and moderate physical activity.

With an expanding range of flavours, the Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix continues to offer consumers more choice while maintaining consistency in their daily nutrition routines.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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