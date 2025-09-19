Herbalife India Launches New Episode of Its Flagship Podcast Featuring Dr. Shivangi Rana

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Herbalife India has released the newest episode of its flagship wellness podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, featuring dermatologist and digital health influencer Dr. Shivangi Rana.'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted': A Deep Dive into Skincare, Science & Self-Confidence with Dr. Shivangi Rana.

In this engaging and relatable conversation, Dr. Shivangi opens up about her journey from battling chronic skin conditions as a child to becoming a dermatologist known for combining clinical expertise with everyday practicality. The episode highlights her philosophy that skincare is not simply about appearance but about holistic well-being. "Skincare is not a luxury, it's a lifestyle," she says. "Confidence and self-care come first. Glow follows naturally."

The conversation underscores the importance of building sustainable and adaptive routines. Dr. Shivangi warns about the dangers of counterfeit products and steroid-laced "magic creams" that promise quick fixes but cause lasting damage. Instead, she encourages listeners to prioritize safe, well-formulated products, pay attention to ingredient lists, and make decisions based on science rather than hype.

Nutrition and lifestyle also take center stage, with Dr. Shivangi reminding audiences that no topical product can compensate for poor dietary habits or lack of sleep. She explains how omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, hydration, and supplements support skin health, while alcohol, stress, and irregular routines can undermine it. She even shares how she personally tracks her own nutrition to stay consistent, demonstrating that discipline is as essential for experts as it is for patients.

Adding a cultural dimension, she discusses how Ayurveda and modern dermatology can coexist. Natural remedies like bakuchiol and kumkumadi oil, she notes, can complement science-backed products, offering people options that are both effective and gentle.

The episode also shows her approachable side, from her fondness for avocado on toast to her critique of social media-driven trends of using multiple serums at once. She ends with a message of acceptance, recalling how her mother's words during her teenage acne struggles helped her learn that self-worth is never skin-deep.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of that mission, a platform where real stories meet real science, helping listeners make better choices, one episode at a time. Stay tuned, new episodes drop monthly with more inspiring guests and wellness insights.

