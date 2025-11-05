Heritage Foods Wins Golden Peacock Award; Vice Chairperson N. Bhuvaneswari Honoured as Distinguished Fellow

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5: Heritage Foods Limited is proud to announce that it has received the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025 at the IOD India London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability. The award represents one of only 11 national winners, with Heritage Foods emerging as the sole FMCG company to receive this distinction following a rigorous 3-tier assessment process evaluating governance excellence against stringent global standards.

In recognition of her exceptional leadership and contributions to the company's governance success, Smt. N. Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, has simultaneously been conferred the Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IOD) for 2025, a distinction previously bestowed upon luminaries like Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. The honour recognizes her outstanding contributions to business, society, and the promotion of good governance through visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. The jury, chaired by Hon'ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, recognized both Heritage Foods and Smt. Bhuvaneswari for their exceptional commitment to governance excellence.

"This prestigious Golden Peacock Award is not just a recognition of our corporate governance excellence, but a validation of our founding philosophy that true success comes from conducting business with unwavering integrity while creating shared value for all stakeholders," said Smt. N. Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, Heritage Foods Ltd. "For over three decades, Heritage Foods has been built on the bedrock of transparency and ethical practices, with our commitment to empowering the farmers who are the backbone of our enterprise."

On her personal recognition as a Distinguished Fellow, she added, "This is a great honour that belongs equally to every individual who has chosen to stand by our principles--our Board members, our employees, and our farmer partners. In an era of corporate shortcuts, we have chosen the harder path of doing business right. This distinction is a reminder that governance is not a destination but a continuous commitment, and it motivates us to set even higher standards for ourselves and inspire others in our industry."

Heritage Foods' achievement reflects its 33 years of unwavering commitment to transparent, ethical governance and its core "Farmer First" mission, driven by farmer empowerment and consumer nutrition. Operating as a social enterprise built through organic growth without seeking government favours, Heritage Foods has emerged as India's most trusted dairy brand and a proud partner in India's transformation as the world's largest milk producer. With 500+ quality experts conducting 25+ daily quality tests, the company exemplifies how governance excellence translates into consistent quality, consumer trust, and stakeholder value creation. Smt. Bhuvaneswari's Distinguished Fellowship recognizes her pivotal role in driving sustained growth, innovation, and industry leadership while maintaining the company's unwavering commitment to ethical practices.

The Golden Peacock Award, instituted by the Institute of Directors in 1991, represents the world's hallmark of corporate excellence, recognized globally across public and private sectors. This honour places Heritage Foods among an elite group demonstrating exceptional commitment to corporate governance, sustainability, ESG, and risk management. The company's Board of Directors has been instrumental in establishing this industry-leading governance framework, complemented by the dedication of the heritage team, farmer partners, and distribution networks.

