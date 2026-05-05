Hettich Brings Its Magical Experience to Solapur with a New Hettich Exclusive (HeX) Store Launch

PNN

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Hettich is strengthening its experiential footprint across the country with the continued expansion of its Hettich Exclusive store network, including the launch of its latest store in Solapur. This growing network of HeX stores is designed to bring the magic closer to the customers by offering immersive spaces to explore and engage with innovative German furniture fittings and thoughtfully designed solutions.

The HeX Solapur store offers an integrated solution-shopping experience with curated walk-throughs of contemporary furniture fitted with advanced furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also benefit from Free Design Services, where professional designers assist in visualising and planning furniture for their living spaces, making the journey from idea to execution more seamless.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said: "Solapur is steadily evolving, with homeowners increasingly embracing modern design and premium living spaces. The demand for high-quality, functional, and well-crafted furniture with innovative fittings is clearly on the rise here. Our new HeX store brings award-winning German innovation closer to customers, offering an immersive space to explore and experience the magic of our thoughtfully designed solutions."

The Solapur HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Solapur at Mother Modular Kitchens And Interiors, Old Mahila Hospital, VIP Hotgi Road, opposite Axis Bank, Maharashtra 413003, Phone No: 7875089026

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2027) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

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