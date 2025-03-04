Hettich grows it's 'Made in India' catalogue with new German-engineered products

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Hettich, the renowned German lifestyle brand, has been at the forefront of innovation in India since the early 2000s. Over the years, the company has solidified its position as a market leader, backed by a strong manufacturing presence in the country. Today, with two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, Hettich continues to expand its 'Made in India' catalogue, bringing world-class quality to the Indian and global markets.

In line with its 'Made in India. Made for the World' philosophy and the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Hettich leverages cutting-edge German technology to manufacture high-quality products locally. The latest additions to its portfolio - the KA 5332 A5 Drawer Runner and Onsys 3447i SlideOn Hinge - are designed to offer durability, functionality and affordability.

* KA 5332 A5 Drawer Runner: A full-extension telescopic runner with a 35kg load capacity, available in Zinc and Black finishes.

* Onsys 3447i SlideOn Hinge: Features an integrated silent system, 105° opening angle and a slide-on assembly for effortless installation.

Both products come with a 10-year performance warranty and a 3-year anti-rust warranty, reinforcing Hettich's commitment to quality and reliability.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle-East and Africa said,"We are bridging a critical portfolio gap and introducing two new products - KA 5332 A5 Drawer Runner and Onsys 3447i SlideOn Hinge. Manufactured in Vadodara and Indore respectively, they strengthen our 'Made in India' portfolio. They also offer a great value proposition as they bring the best of German-engineered entry level products to the market."

KA 5332 A5 Drawer Runners and Onsys 3447i SlideOn Hinges will be available at all leading Hettich outlets across the country.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. They have also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

