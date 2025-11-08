Hettich Transforms Spaces Through Magical Motion at Acetech with Their Innovative German Solutions

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: This year, Hettich's presence at Acetech is nothing short of magic. The German brand is captivating visitors with its magical interior solutions, standing out as an Associate Partner across the exhibition. At the heart of this year's showcase is the SpinLines family, proudly presenting its latest star innovation - RoomSpin.

RoomSpin is a choreographed interior system that transforms entire spaces within seconds; rotating room modules to create dynamic, flexible environments. Engineered with a turning and swivelling mechanism, it seamlessly choreographs movement and reconfigures spaces with remarkable fluidity. This innovation empowers designers, architects, and furniture makers with new freedom to plan layouts with unparalleled efficiency and creativity.

Alongside RoomSpin, other members of the SpinLines family - FurnSpin and ComfortSpin - are also on display. Taking the concept of Magical Motion even further, Hettich's Table Extension fittings are drawing significant attention. Ideated and Made in India, the KA Table Extension System is delivering effortless expansion for dining and conference tables through synchronised telescopic runners that operate smoothly without brakes.

A dedicated display is also featuring Hettich's wide range of Linear Drawer Systems, reaffirming the brand's award-winning reputation as design trends continue shifting toward clean, architectural lines. Alongside these highlights, several of Hettich's other German-engineered innovations are also on display, including sliding solutions, architectural door hardware, and built-in kitchen appliances. The Magic Light series features across all exhibits, accentuating the furniture displays and enhancing the overall immersive experience.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director at Hettich India, says: "We are excited to welcome you to our booth at Acetech, where we are Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion. At the centre of this year's showcase is RoomSpin, our showstopper making its debut in India and ready to Spinnovate your space. Additionally, our other innovations like the Table Extension and Linear Drawer System further highlight our commitment to redefining modern interiors. We cordially invite you to step into a world of award-winning design and German innovations."

You can visit the Hettich booth at Hall No. 1, Stall C 1-2, NESCO, Goregaon, from 6th to 9th November.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old, family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry on the back of its heavy investments in manufacturing capability & sustained brand building.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. It has also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

