Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna Honored as Most Promising Business Leader for Third Consecutive Year at Times Now Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies--a global leader in IT services and solutions--was recognized as the Most Promising Business Leader at the prestigious Times Now Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2025 for the third year in a row. This accolade celebrates Srikrishna's contributions to reshaping the IT industry, driving Hexaware's meteoric growth, and solidifying its position as a global AI-first powerhouse.

Under Srikrishna's stewardship, Hexaware achieved 124.5% brand value growth over the last four years, soaring to USD 824 million in 2025, as per the Brand Finance IT Services report. This remarkable achievement also earned Hexaware a spot among the Top 25 Global IT Services Brands for the first time in 2025. His bold pivot to an AI-first strategy positioned Hexaware as an industry frontrunner, with 99% of its IT workforce, including leadership, now GenAI-trained to deliver scalable enterprise solutions. This strategic foresight unlocked substantial savings for clients through initiatives like Brainbox, which harnessed 5,906 employee-driven innovations.

"This recognition is a testament to our collective vision of redefining the future of IT through innovation, inclusivity, and integrity," said Srikrishna. "Our focus remains on delivering transformative value to clients, empowering our talent, and leading the charge toward a sustainable digital economy."

Srikrishna's leadership has propelled Hexaware beyond traditional IT services into a technology-led solutions pioneer. Key milestones include:

* AI Dominance: Spearheading one of the industry's largest AI readiness programs, enabling end-to-end enterprise AI deployment.

* Global Footprint: Expanding into high-growth markets, including the Middle East, alongside talent hub expansions in cities like Bhopal, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Dehradun.

* ESG Leadership: Achieving 59% renewable energy adoption, a Silver Medal from EcoVadis in 2024, with women now comprising 33.5% of our workforce, progressing toward the goal of 40% by 2030.

* Brand Resilience: A 14% YoY brand value surge in 2024, with an AA+ rating and 76.4 Brand Strength Index, outperforming peers amid geopolitical headwinds.

* Return to the Bourses: The company returned to the public markets with a total issue size of Rs8,750 crores, marking the largest-ever IPO by an IT services firm in India.

An IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta alumnus, Srikrishna combines 25+ years of IT expertise with a visionary approach to leadership. His early recognition as the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader of the Year (2010) foreshadowed a career defined by breaking barriers and setting benchmarks. Under his leadership, Hexaware continues to redefine industry standards while championing inclusive growth.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

