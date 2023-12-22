Sponsored Content

Hexaware's CEO, R Srikrishna, receives prestigious recognition at India's Impactful CEOs Conclave

Dec 22 2023
PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies, R Srikrishna, was honored at the prestigious third edition of India's Impactful CEOs Conclave. The recognition took place during an event at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on December 14.

Organized by ET Edge, a part of The Times Group, the conclave served as a platform for CEOs, thought leaders, and industry experts to convene and discuss strategies for positive change, impactful leadership, and sustainable business practices. Themed Trailblazing Leaders: Influence, Empower, Triumph, the conclave celebrated visionary leadership, innovation, and the significant impact of leaders shaping the global business landscape.

R Srikrishna's recognition at the conclave is a testament to his outstanding leadership, innovative vision, and contributions to the industry. Under Srikrishna's stewardship, Hexaware pivoted to relentless innovation by leveraging cutting-edge and emerging technologies.

Srikrishna played a decisive role in redefining Hexaware's commitment to continuous learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE & I), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. This renewed thrust enabled the delivery of innovative customer-centric solutions and established a collaborative culture, placing sustainability at its core.

Expressing gratitude, Srikrishna stated, "I thank the Times Group for this acknowledgment. It reflects the collective efforts of the entire Hexaware team and our commitment to driving a positive change for our customers and for the larger industry."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,400 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

