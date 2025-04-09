Hexaware's Excellence in Sustainability Recognized at Net Zero Summit & Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in digital solutions, is thrilled to announce its back-to-back victory as the Sustainable Organization of the Year at the Net Zero Summit & Awards 2025. This award recognizes the company's trailblazing efforts to redefine corporate sustainability. One of the summit's most coveted honors, it applauds Hexaware's climate strategy, circular economy innovations, and a clear focus on building a greener, more equitable future.

* The Tech Major Wins the Sustainable Organization of the Year Title for the Second Year in a Row

Hexaware's win highlights its leadership in translating sustainability ambitions into measurable action. The company stood out for its holistic integration of ESG principles, from slashing carbon emissions and championing renewable energy to fostering workplace safety and gender equity. The evaluators praised Hexaware's ability to balance planet-first initiatives with business growth.

Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer, Hexaware, said, "This back-to-back win is a testament to the passion of 32,000 Hexawarians who turn sustainability into action every day. From powering our campuses with 71% renewables to achieving zero waste-to-landfill, we're proving that technology and responsibility can--and must--go hand in hand. Together, we're scripting a greener future, one innovation at a time!"

Hexaware's triumph was fueled by standout performances in multiple award criteria, showcasing its leadership in diverse sustainability domains:

1. Climate Action Champion (SBTi-Validated Leadership)

Hexaware's science-based targets--approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)--earned accolades for aligning with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal. Key milestones include:

* 71% renewable energy adoption at owned campuses (up from 59% in 2023), avoiding 6,456 tons of CO2.

* 57.5% green electricity Pan-India (vs. 39.7% in 2023) via solar, wind, and partnerships like Beta Wind Farm.

* Net-Zero Pledge: Targeting 70% renewables by 2030 and net-zero Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2040.

2. Circular Economy Pioneer (Zero Waste, Maximum Impact)

The company's zero-waste innovation stole the spotlight:

* 100% waste segregation with zero landfill contribution through partnerships like Earth Recyclers, upcycling food waste into compost[DS2] , and recycling e-waste responsibly.

* Single-use plastic ban across campuses, praised by clients and employees alike.

* Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) has been achieved at the Chennai and Pune campuses, and a third facility will be underway by 2027.

3. Workplace Wellness Warrior (Gold-Standard Safety & Inclusion)

Hexaware's employee-centric initiatives were praised for:

* Zero safety incidents in 2024, backed by ISO 45001 certification and cutting-edge air quality monitoring systems.

* Economic Times NOW Best Organizations for Women 2024 award for the second consecutive year, celebrating gender equity and inclusive policies.

* LEED Platinum/Gold workspaces with 33% energy savings, 56% water efficiency, and indoor air quality systems.

4. Industry Recognition Royalty (Top-Tier ESG Scores)

Hexaware's global accolades underscored its ESG dominance:

* EcoVadis Silver Medal (92nd percentile)--outperforming 92% of peers in sustainable procurement, ethics, and environmental stewardship.

* Achilles Sustainability Silver (Score: 91)--Silver stamp demonstrating commitment to sustainability.

* CDP Debut Success with a 'B-' in Water Security and 'C' in Climate, signaling strong transparency in environmental reporting.

Hexaware's sustainability journey continues to accelerate, with plans to:

* Scale renewable energy partnerships globally.

* Expand water stewardship projects to 5 new communities by 2026.

* Achieve 100% renewable electricity across key offices by 2030.

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware, shared, "This award isn't just ours--it belongs to every partner, client, and employee who joined us on this journey. Whether reviving lakes in drought-prone regions or deploying AI-driven energy-saving tech, we're committed to pushing boundaries. The best is yet to come!"

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases globally, our ability to attract and retain highly-skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5226609/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)