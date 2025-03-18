Hexaware Triumphs at World HRD Congress 2025 with Multiple Accolades

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, made a remarkable impact at the 33rd World HRD Congress, securing multiple prestigious awards in recognition of its transformative learning initiatives and leadership development programs. The company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and continuous growth earned it top honors, including three organizational awards, one results-based training award, and the coveted Chief Learning Officer of the Year title for Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Talent Supply Chain and L & D, Hexaware.

Hexaware's award-winning programs showcased its dedication to empowering employees at all levels:

Best Leadership Development Program for Middle Management

The Mid-Management Transformation Program (MMT) under Hexaware's Ignite initiative equips delivery and sales leaders with strategic skills to drive business growth. Through workshops, mentoring, and peer learning, MMT cultivates client-centricity, solution-oriented thinking, and measurable outcomes, enabling leaders to scale key accounts and foster high-performance teams.

Best Organizational Development Program & Excellence in Training & Development Awards

Hexaware's role-based upskilling engine, Sonic, offers employees access to 1,000+ industry certifications and 800 Target State Roles (TSRs) across domains like Cloud, AI, and Agile. With gamified learning paths, hackathons, and full certification reimbursements, Sonic ensures a future-ready workforce. Over 17,000 certifications have been achieved, reinforcing Hexaware's industry-aligned talent strategy.

Best Training and Development Program

Hexaware's democratized learning model prioritizes choice and recognition. Employees design their growth journeys via curated e-learning modules, virtual labs, and collaborative platforms like technical clubs. The innovative Learning Partner system bridges individual units with Hexavarsity (Hexaware's L & D arm), tailoring training to niche needs while fostering a "learn-for-fun" culture.

Celebrating a Visionary Leader

Satyendu Mohanty was honored as Chief Learning Officer of the Year for his transformative impact. With over 22 years of experience, Satyendu has redefined Hexaware's L & D landscape through initiatives like:

* Sonic Program: Driving role-based certifications and skill democratization.

* Ignite 3.0: Leadership development for 155+ managers via programs like MMT and Unlock Executive Coaching.

* GenAI Readiness: Certifying over 90% of employees in GenAI, positioning Hexaware as an AI-first organization.

* Mavericks & Segue: Revolutionizing campus hires' onboarding with virtual training and early skill-building, ensuring seamless project readiness.

"These awards reflect our unwavering belief in our people's potential," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware. "By investing in cutting-edge learning ecosystems, we're not just building skills--we're shaping leaders who drive tomorrow's innovations. Our efforts are yielding tangible results, too. We have one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry and are among the top-rated workplaces on Glassdoor."

Elaborating on Hexaware's learning culture, Satyendu Mohanty added, "Empowering employees to own their growth is at the heart of our strategy. From GenAI to gamified hackathons, we're creating a culture where learning is limitless, collaborative, and aligned with global tech evolution. When learning is joyful, it becomes transformative."

Hexaware's triumph at the World HRD Congress underscores its efforts to be the best place to learn and grow. By blending technology, inclusivity, and strategic foresight, the company continues to set benchmarks in talent development, ensuring its workforce--and clients--stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world.

