HiLITE Realty's UAE Leap: The New Office in Burj Khalifa Transcends Heights and Geographies

NewsVoir Dubai [UAE], July 17: HiLITE Realty, the leading luxury multi-development realtor in South India, is entering the lucrative real estate markets of the GCC, including the UAE, vowing to redefine the way residents "live, work and play" in these markets. The company has set up a sprawling strategic and operational centre on the entire 112th floor in the magnificent Burj Khalifa, Dubai, signalling its mission to make a strong impact in the prestigious UAE market and to kick off its global diversification plans. "We are not just building spaces, we are creating communities, fostering growth, and inspiring a brighter future for generations to come. The office in the iconic Burj Khalifa symbolizes our unrelenting passion for architectural excellence, product innovation in construction and real estate, and our dedication to redefining the luxury living for discerning international clients," said P. Sulaiman, Chairman of the HiLITE Group.

"We are known for our advanced, almost futuristic designs in premium and luxury residential and commercial properties. This move will serve as a perfect launchpad for our global aspirations, fostering collaboration and innovation as we embark on exciting new projects worldwide," he added.

Known as the "Makers of Tomorrow" - HiLITE has meticulously carved South Indian luxury realty over the last 28 years by turning Tomorrow's Dreams into Today's Reality. With innovative thinking, cutting-edge designs, exceptional operational capabilities, timely project delivery, and value-added offerings across residential, commercial, and retail sectors, HiLITE consistently redefines the realm of real estate.

The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024 estimates that the UAE will attract around 6,700 millionaires this year, drawn by its stable political environment, advanced infrastructure, ease of doing business, diverse investment opportunities and commitment to ESG initiatives, making it an attractive destination of choice.

HiLITE's mega expansion into the UAE residential and commercial markets, aligns with the high growth observed in these sectors. The UAE residential real estate market is estimated to grow by approximately 9 per cent by 2030. This growth is driven by a shift in market dynamics, including a rising demand for spacious homes with outdoor areas, influenced by international lifestyle trends and the increasing prevalence of remote work and online learning. Some of the strategic government initiatives - such as the expansion of the 10-year Golden Visa program and the introduction of residency permits for retirees and remote workers - have not only helped these market shifts but also boosted investor confidence and residential demand.

Highlighting their commitment to excellence, HiLITE Group introduces, Olympus, a stellar residential project in Calicut, Kerala. Following the rapid sell-out of its initial phase, which included 526 spacious apartments ranging from 919 sq. ft. to 3150 sq.ft. HiLITE Olympus is now moving forward with its second phase. This expansion underscores HiLITE's dedication to providing exceptional residential experiences characterised by spacious living spaces, contemporary amenities, and community-centric planning. Situated within the esteemed HiLITE City integrated township, HiLITE Olympus epitomises luxury living with its distinctive architectural design and commitment to enhancing residents' quality of life through thoughtful planning and modern comforts. With a focus on entertainment and leisure, Olympus features an impressive 40,000 sq. ft. terrace dedicated to recreation.

HiLITE believes that the UAE markets are ripe for its futuristic realty designs, emphasizing sustainable and smart homes along with commercial spaces that effectively incorporate environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and optimal space utilization ideas. The company has in-built capabilities to introduce modern biophilic concepts, green building technologies and smart operational systems, that suit both emerging customer needs and greater compliance with government regulations.

HiLITE Group, established in 1996 and headquartered in Calicut, Kerala, is a diversified entity renowned for its innovative approach and transformative impact on the region's landscape. With a diverse portfolio encompassing real estate, education, interior design, entertainment, business parks, and F & B, HiLITE Group consistently redefines industry standards in innovation, design, and sustainability.

Regarded as a pioneering trailblazer in Kerala's development, HiLITE introduced the state's first mall, Focus Mall, in 2007, heralding the advent of mall culture. The Group pioneered a sense of community living through its innovative projects, HiLITE Metromax and HiLITE Residency. The group made a significant contribution by establishing Kerala's first IB Continuum school, The White School International, setting a new benchmark in education. Furthermore, HiLITE Business Park, the first business park in Kerala, showcases the group's commitment to creating world-class commercial spaces, providing state-of-the-art facilities and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

HiLITE City, the largest integrated township in South India, embodies their vision for self-sufficient and sustainable communities. Projects such as HiLITE Business Park, HiLITE Malls, 'Hug a Mug' Cafes, and Palaxi Cinemas, which are premium multiplexes, exemplify urban developments that resonate with the aspirations of the present generation, setting a new standard for modern urban living.

Now, HiLITE Group is preparing to extend its legacy into the healthcare sector with the upcoming Elanine Women's Hospital. This reflects their commitment to providing comprehensive and specialized medical services, marking a new chapter in their journey.

Since its inception, HiLITE Realty has forged a distinguished presence across residential, commercial and retail sectors, solidifying its position as a premier realtor in South India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)