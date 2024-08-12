Hilton Collaborates with Sidharth Malhotra for 'It Matters Where You Stay' Campaign

PNN New Delhi [India], August 12: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has today confirmed plans to extend its global marketing platform, 'Hilton. For The Stay,' with new initiatives and investments tailored to the vibrant Indian market. Building on its strategic investments in India, Hilton is proud to announce a collaboration with Bollywood superstar Sidharth Malhotra. This collaboration aims to drive deeper engagement with the platform and emphasize the importance of the Stay as a pivotal part of any travel experience. Sidharth Malhotra aligns with the modern traveller who is redefining India. "Travelling the world, both for work and leisure, has taught me that it's not just about where you stay but the entire experience of how it makes you feel. I am always on the lookout for places that offer comfort, elegance, and a sense of home no matter where you are. That's why I'm excited to be a part of the 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign and share what makes a Hilton stay different," said Sidharth Malhotra.

As it continues its strategic expansion in India, Hilton is set to triple its portfolio in the coming years, opening new hotels in destinations across the country and diversifying its brand offering to meet rising travel demand in India. Set to open in 2025 and 2027 respectively, the introduction of Curio Collection by Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in Bangalore and Jaipur will bring exceptional new branded experiences and cater to the evolving needs of today's traveller.

Ben George, senior vice president & commercial director, APAC, Hilton, said: "Our latest activations are a natural extension of our 'Hilton. For The Stay' platform in India. Our guests in India crave personalized, authentic experiences, and the stories we will tell together, with renowned names like Sidharth Malhotra will inspire guests to dream book and experience their very own Hilton Stays, exactly the way they want. With more people in India travelling than ever before, we now have even more ways to highlight how a Hilton Stay - driven by our signature hospitality - just feels different."

Hilton's celebrity collaborations aim to showcase its dedication to delivering personalized guest experiences. Each element of the Stay is tailored to individual preferences, demonstrating Hilton's commitment to exceptional service. Over the coming months, Hilton plans to invite other prominent personalities to experience their own bespoke stay to reinforce why it matters where you stay. Against the backdrop of its luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Pune and Bengaluru, these activations will harness appeal of the personalities and connect with the modern affluent travellers of today.

Hilton has also recently launched the refreshed Wedding Diaries that puts the spotlight on its elevated offerings and services to curate bespoke weddings. Later this month, the brand is set to launch a series of impactful partnerships that illustrate its commitment to providing exceptional

guest experiences across diverse segments, including meetings, events, and weddings. These strategic initiatives in India aim to enhance Hilton's visibility and strengthen its position in the market.

For more information about 'Hilton. For The Stay' and to plan your future stays, visit hilton.com or connect with us on WhatsApp.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)