Himachal's First Eco-Friendly and Zero-Waste State-Level Tribal Festival 2025 Marks Historic Success in Keylong

Keylong/ Lahaul & Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18: Lahaul & Spiti witnessed history being made with the successful conclusion of the State-Level Tribal Festival 2025, held from 14th to 16th August at the Police Ground, Keylong. Organised by the District Administration of Lahaul & Spiti, the three-day event marked Himachal Pradesh's first-ever eco-friendly and zero-waste festival, setting a new benchmark for cultural, environmental, and community-led celebrations in the state.

The festival's opening was graced by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 36 crore for the Lahaul region. The festival drew large crowds from across the valley, including residents from remote villages, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts. The event promoted tribal tourism, fostered community integration, and brought livelihood opportunities through local product sales and homestay participation. Over 790 homestays and 70 hotels in the region supported the influx of attendees.

Addressing the gathering through a digital platform, the Chief Minister stated, "Lahaul is not only a land of unmatched beauty and cultural depth, but also a symbol of how sustainable development and heritage preservation can go hand-in-hand. The eco-friendly Tribal Festival 2025 is a shining example of a forward-looking, environmentally conscious Himachal Pradesh."

The festival witnessed the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Shri Rajesh Dharmani, Hon'ble Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Technical Education, who attended as the Chief Guest, and Ms. Anuradha Rana, MLA from Lahaul-Spiti.

The festival was spearheaded by Ms. Kiran Bhadana (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul & Spiti and Chairperson of the Tribal Festival Committee, whose pioneering vision transformed the event into a platform for both cultural pride and environmental responsibility. "This festival reflects the soul of Lahaul - its tribal roots, its vibrant culture, and its progressive spirit. Our aim was not just to celebrate, but to do so with mindfulness and inclusivity, ensuring every local, visitor, and stakeholder felt a part of this journey," said Ms. Bhadana.

The event also drew planning support and participation from Ms. Veena Devi, Zila Parishad Chairperson; Ms. Akanksha Sharma, SDM Keylong; Ms. Kalyani Tiwana, Assistant Commissioner; Ms. Rashmi Sharma, DSP Keylong; along with Panchayati Raj representatives, state leaders, and other distinguished local dignitaries.

What set this festival apart was its eco-conscious execution. With a complete ban on single-use plastic, use of biodegradable utensils, refillable water stations, and waste segregation by Swachhata volunteers, the festival became a model of zero-waste celebrations in the state. The initiative received praise from leaders and participants alike, setting the stage for future green festivals across Himachal.

The celebrations opened with a colourful Shobha Yatra, reflecting the tribal unity and devotion of Lahaul & Spiti. The 79th District-Level Independence Day was also marked during the festival, with patriotic parades by Himachal Police, Home Guards, BRO, and students, alongside heartfelt cultural performances. Evenings turned into vibrant cultural spectacles with performances by renowned artists, including Da Shugs Band from Ladakh, folk singer Faisal Ashoor, Rosy Sharma, and Firdaus Band. Traditional dances like Jabro and Chabskyan enthralled audiences, while pageants such as Mr. & Ms. Lahaul-Spiti, Tribal Queen, Tribal King, and Grihalakshmi celebrated beauty, tradition, and empowerment. Sports were another highlight, ranging from cricket, badminton, and volleyball to traditional contests like matka fod and tug of war, where even Deputy Commissioner Ms. Kiran Bhadana joined participants, underscoring her grassroots leadership.

Ahead of the main event, from August 2 to 13, the District Administration organised a series of community-centric initiatives. Yoga sessions, plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, poetry and painting competitions, as well as traditional sports and knitting contests, fostered inclusive participation and anticipation throughout the valley.

Over a dozen departments and organisations showcased services and schemes through exhibitions. The Health Department conducted free health check-ups for nearly 200 visitors, while departments like AYUSH highlighted key government schemes and community initiatives. SHGs and Tribes India promoted handicrafts, local produce, and traditional cuisines, boosting rural entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

The Tribal Festival 2025 will be remembered as a landmark event celebrating the heritage, unity, and ecological consciousness of Himachal's tribal communities. With strong leadership, inclusive participation, and a vision rooted in tradition and sustainability, the festival has reinforced Lahaul & Spiti's position as a cultural and ecological beacon of Himachal Pradesh.

