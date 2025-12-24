Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,560

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,560

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,010

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,710. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,23,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,560 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,320 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,710.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,710 in Chennai. 
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,160.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,23,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,34,100.
 
US gold jumped past the $4,500 an-ounce mark on Wednesday for the first time, driven by safe-haven demand and expectations of further US rate cuts next year, while silver and platinum surged to record highs as well.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,503.59 per ounce, as of 0000 GMT, after hitting a record high at $4,509.65 earlier in the â day. US gold futures for February delivery climbed 0.7 per cent to a record high of $4,540.60 per ounce.
 
Spot silver was up 0.5 per cent at $71.80/oz. It reached an all-time high of $71.85 earlier.  Spot platinum was up 2.9 per cent at $2,342.25 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,347.40, while palladium rose nearly 3 per cent to $1,919.69 per ounce, a three-year peak.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

